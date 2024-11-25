Sinking into disaster DW 11/25/2024





Climate activists and authorities are doing everything they can to stop this process. In addition to Indonesia's plastic waste, thousands of tonnes are smuggled into the country each year despite a ban imposed in 2019. Improperly disposed of, much of it ends up in the sea and rivers. Image: Java On the island of Bali, brothers Gary and Kelly founded an organization to remove masses of waste from waterways. To do this, they and their teams built around 200 floating barriers. Thanks to their efforts, more than 1,700 tons of waste have been properly disposed of or recycled since 2020. Image: Java In Java, Daru Setyorini campaigns against environmental pollution. This Indonesian woman heads the “Ecoton” organization. Darus laboratory tests repeatedly detect microplastic particles in food. Indeed, many factories use plastic waste as fuel, including in food production. Nusantara, a modern, green and sustainable metropolis, will be built more than 1,300 kilometers away, on the island of Borneo. Nearly two million people from Jakarta are expected to settle there by 2045. The first of these will initially arrive this year. A gigantic project which ran into problems very early on. Image: Java Meanwhile, residents of Jakarta, soon to become the former capital, face another environmental problem: Due to global warming and excessive extraction of groundwater, the country's largest city is sinking several centimeters every year – around 40% of the urban area is now below sea level. Environmental experts warn that a third of Jakarta could be permanently flooded by 2050 if subsidence continues at the current rate . While former President Joko Widodo approved the project to build the new capital Nusantara on the island of Borneo in August 2019, authorities and specialists are building a dike to protect Jakarta from rising waters. Broadcast times: English DW SAT. December 7, 2024 11:03 UTC

SAT. December 7, 2024 10:03 p.m. UTC

SUN 08.12.2024 05:03 UTC Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5.5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | BerlinUTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | EdmontonUTC-7 | New York UTC -5

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/indonesia-sinking-into-disaster/a-70601500 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos