January 6 charges against Donald Trump dropped by special prosecutor





Just under two months before Donald Trump returns to the White House, the former and future president saw two of his most perilous legal battles end in whimpers.

Reading the clear writing on the wall, Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith filed papers Monday to drop criminal charges against Trump related to the 2020 election subversion that led to the bloody attack on January 6, 2021 against the US Capitol.

“The Department's position is that the Constitution requires that this case be dismissed before defendant is inaugurated,” Smith said in the short filing in federal court in Washington, D.C.. “This result is not based on the merits or strength of the case against the accused. »

Relying on long-standing Justice Department guidelines avoiding prosecuting a sitting president (or in this case, a soon-to-be-seated president), Smith decided to dismiss the Jan. 6 criminal case with prejudice, which means it cannot be filed. Again.

Smith also closes the case investigating Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents. The trial against Trump's co-defendants in this case will move forward, for now.

The abrupt ending of both cases is not much of a surprise, with Smith himself having already left the DOJ after Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election.

While Trump has threatened to fire Smith as soon as possible on January 20, 2025, Monday's actions represent a clear victory for Trump as he consolidates his power.

And he knows it.

“The American people re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate to make America great again. Today’s DOJ decision ends the unconstitutional federal prosecution of President Trump and is a major victory for the rule of law,” Trump communications director Steven Cheung told Deadline this morning. “The American people and President Trump want an immediate end to the political militarization of our justice system, and we look forward to uniting our country.” »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/11/trump-january-6-charges-dropped-1236187007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos