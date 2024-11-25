BKPM collaborates with Media Indonesia to organize journalism training

(Photos: MI/Susanto) (Photos: MI/Susanto) (Photos: MI/Susanto) (Photos: MI/Susanto)

APPROXIMATELY 40 employees of the Ministry of Investment and Downstream/Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) participated in training in journalism: writing and photography techniques for social media and websites. In this activity held at the Mercure Gatot Subroto Hotel, Jakarta, on November 25-26, 2024, the Ministry of Investment and Downstream of the Republic of Indonesia/BKPM collaborated with the Media Indonesia Institute (MII).

The training was attended by officials and staff of the Communications and Information Services Office, the Main Secretariat Unit and deputy representatives of the BKPM. Materials provided include news articles, press releases, search engine optimization (SEO), photography.

In briefing materials submitted by senior journalists Indonesian media Eko Suprihatno, participants were guided on how to write interesting news and press releases. For example, how to use simple sentences, simplify numbers so that readers can understand them easily.

Meanwhile, SEO related material is delivered by the publisher mediaindonesia.com Thalatie K. Yani. Participants gain an understanding of the correct use of keywords in press releases, the importance of news media and copywriting. legend interesting things on social networks (social media).

On the second day, participants received training on journalistic photography, whole, detail, framing, angle, timing or EDFAT, photo captions, to photojournalism in the digital age.

“In the digital age of social media and website “is one of the main sources of information search as a basis for decision-making, including for economic actors and stakeholders,” said the head of the Education and Training Center of the Ministry of Investment/BKPM, Afrida Wirjandini, in comments read by the associated expert ASN Compétence. Development analyst Ariesteti Reniati.

“In line with the objective of the Ministry of Investment and Downstream/BKPM to achieve an ever-increasing investment realization value, the quality of social media content and website “This is something that should help potential investors decide to invest in Indonesia,” he added.

Therefore, he explained, journalism training aims to improve the ability of employees to create good content, relevant, original, of visual quality and easy to understand.

“We hope that this journalism training can provide a deeper understanding of writing and photography techniques that can be implemented in training participants to carry out their duties and functions. In addition to creating social content and website quality in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations, as well as applicable standards, procedures and standard criteria,” he explained.

Media Indonesia Deputy Director of Business Development F Saiful Bachri emphasized the importance of increasing the skills of BKPM employees in this area.

“I see that a big responsibility is being assumed because the new cabinet is targeting a large amount for the BKPM, if I'm not mistaken, IDR 1.9 trillion next year. It is a difficult task for the way this ministry “sells” the investment potential that exists in this country,” Saiful said on the same occasion.

“For this reason, a communication strategy and effective communication methods are necessary. Of course, with social media and websites, the current trend and growth is extraordinary. You must be able to write effectively, displaying photos with captions etc., and how the website can be made as interactive as possible, hopefully it will become a platform that can invite many investors,” he said.

Ria Sari Dewi, one of the participants from the BKPM Communication and Information Services Office (KLI), recognized the importance of training like this.

“We often have to refine it. It's called journalism, the world is developing. Maybe two years ago, what was the trend of writing style, then how is it now. Including the SEO issue, we didn’t use it optimally,” says Ria.

With activities like this, he continued, public relations officers and employees of other units can improve their skills, such as optimizing communication on the agency's social media.

Ria mentioned a number of new skills gained from this training. “Maybe there are more updates on social media. What do social media algorithms look like, what do headlines look like on social media because of course social media, media online“Writing is definitely different than print,” he said.

“That's what we as PR people need to understand. We do one release, but that applies to all media models. Well, that's what we noted earlier. Indeed, we need the opinions of friends, especially from Media Indonesia, who already have expertise and experience there,” he concluded. (D-3)