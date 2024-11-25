Politics
BKPM collaborates with Media Indonesia to organize journalism training
APPROXIMATELY 40 employees of the Ministry of Investment and Downstream/Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) participated in training in journalism: writing and photography techniques for social media and websites. In this activity held at the Mercure Gatot Subroto Hotel, Jakarta, on November 25-26, 2024, the Ministry of Investment and Downstream of the Republic of Indonesia/BKPM collaborated with the Media Indonesia Institute (MII).
The training was attended by officials and staff of the Communications and Information Services Office, the Main Secretariat Unit and deputy representatives of the BKPM. Materials provided include news articles, press releases, search engine optimization (SEO), photography.
In briefing materials submitted by senior journalists Indonesian media Eko Suprihatno, participants were guided on how to write interesting news and press releases. For example, how to use simple sentences, simplify numbers so that readers can understand them easily.
Meanwhile, SEO related material is delivered by the publisher mediaindonesia.com Thalatie K. Yani. Participants gain an understanding of the correct use of keywords in press releases, the importance of news media and copywriting. legend interesting things on social networks (social media).
On the second day, participants received training on journalistic photography, whole, detail, framing, angle, timing or EDFAT, photo captions, to photojournalism in the digital age.
“In the digital age of social media and website “is one of the main sources of information search as a basis for decision-making, including for economic actors and stakeholders,” said the head of the Education and Training Center of the Ministry of Investment/BKPM, Afrida Wirjandini, in comments read by the associated expert ASN Compétence. Development analyst Ariesteti Reniati.
“In line with the objective of the Ministry of Investment and Downstream/BKPM to achieve an ever-increasing investment realization value, the quality of social media content and website “This is something that should help potential investors decide to invest in Indonesia,” he added.
Therefore, he explained, journalism training aims to improve the ability of employees to create good content, relevant, original, of visual quality and easy to understand.
“We hope that this journalism training can provide a deeper understanding of writing and photography techniques that can be implemented in training participants to carry out their duties and functions. In addition to creating social content and website quality in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations, as well as applicable standards, procedures and standard criteria,” he explained.
Media Indonesia Deputy Director of Business Development F Saiful Bachri emphasized the importance of increasing the skills of BKPM employees in this area.
“I see that a big responsibility is being assumed because the new cabinet is targeting a large amount for the BKPM, if I'm not mistaken, IDR 1.9 trillion next year. It is a difficult task for the way this ministry “sells” the investment potential that exists in this country,” Saiful said on the same occasion.
“For this reason, a communication strategy and effective communication methods are necessary. Of course, with social media and websites, the current trend and growth is extraordinary. You must be able to write effectively, displaying photos with captions etc., and how the website can be made as interactive as possible, hopefully it will become a platform that can invite many investors,” he said.
Ria Sari Dewi, one of the participants from the BKPM Communication and Information Services Office (KLI), recognized the importance of training like this.
“We often have to refine it. It's called journalism, the world is developing. Maybe two years ago, what was the trend of writing style, then how is it now. Including the SEO issue, we didn’t use it optimally,” says Ria.
With activities like this, he continued, public relations officers and employees of other units can improve their skills, such as optimizing communication on the agency's social media.
Ria mentioned a number of new skills gained from this training. “Maybe there are more updates on social media. What do social media algorithms look like, what do headlines look like on social media because of course social media, media online“Writing is definitely different than print,” he said.
“That's what we as PR people need to understand. We do one release, but that applies to all media models. Well, that's what we noted earlier. Indeed, we need the opinions of friends, especially from Media Indonesia, who already have expertise and experience there,” he concluded. (D-3)
|
Sources
2/ https://mediaindonesia.com/humaniora/720818/bkpm-gandeng-media-indonesia-gelar-pelatihan-jurnalistik
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The 100th woman in space describes the experience
- Eight-year-old girl shot in west London
- RSV antibody treatment brings new hope to our youngest patients – NBC4 Washington
- Chinese “beautiful boy” Anthony Albanese has established himself as the scapegoat for Xi Jinping and his highly protectionist economic strategy
- British Championships 2024: Jack Lisowski produces a stunning display to beat Mark Selby.
- Special Counsel Jack Smith drops election subversion and classified documents cases against Donald Trump
- 2024 Thanksgiving NFL Football Game Schedule: Who's Playing Thursday, Friday
- Imran Khan supporters defy lockdown and head to Pakistani capital
- After China, this country which must strengthen the Pakistani army with the latest and most advanced weapons is not Iran, the United Arab Emirates or Saudi Arabia, it is
- Hampshire Cricket has partnered with Geest Line for GSL
- Jack Smith drops classified documents charges against Donald Trump on January 6
- Backpackers in Laos dodge gunfire after suspected methanol poisoning | BBC News