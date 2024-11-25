Sam Smith, 27, set to become new council leader





A new leader has been announced for Nottinghamshire County Council. Three candidates ran for the position after current Conservative leader Ben Bradley announced he would resign in December after a “difficult” year and two electoral defeats. Sam Smith, who is cabinet member for education, special educational needs and disabilities, was announced as the group's new leader on Monday. He is expected to be confirmed as the authority's new head at a full council meeting on December 5. After being elected, Smith thanked Bradley and said Nottinghamshire was a “much better place” because of his leadership. “Here at County Hall, this Conservative administration will continue to deliver on the priorities of the people of Nottinghamshire and I am honored to have been elected as the next Conservative leader,” Smith said. “Working alongside fantastic colleagues, I will do everything I can to continue to make Nottinghamshire a better place to live, work and visit.” “In good hands” Smith is the authority's councilor for Newark East and represents Trent Valley on Gedling Borough Council. At 27, he will be among the country's youngest leaders when he takes office. Bradley congratulated Smith on X. He said: “I am confident I am leaving the band in good hands as I move on to pastures new.” Kate Foale, leader of the Labor group on the council, said: “The face may have changed, but it's still the same tired party behind it, out of ideas and unable to deliver on its promises. » [BBC] Analysis By Hugh Casswell, political journalist, BBC Nottingham Sam Smith describes himself as a “low-tax conservative” on the right of the party. He was an active Brexit campaigner and supported Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Robert Jenrick in their respective leadership races. At just 27 years old, he appears poised to become one of the youngest municipal leaders in the country. But with a very healthy majority in the council chamber and local elections only six months away, he doesn't have long to get his feet under the desk. If the Conservatives lost just a handful of seats in May, he could also become one of the longest-serving leaders. [BBC] Follow BBC Nottingham on Facebookon Xor on Instagram. Send your story ideas to [email protected] or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210. Learn more about this story Related web links

