Special Counsel Jack Smith drops election subversion and classified documents cases against Donald Trump





CNN-

Special counsel Jack Smith is dropping federal election subversion and mishandling of classified materials cases against President-elect Donald Trump, seeking dismissal of the cases in court filings Monday.

Trump said he would fire Smith once he returned to office, breaking previous standards for special counsel investigations.

The Department's position is that the Constitution requires that this case be dismissed before the defendant's inauguration, Smith wrote of the election subversion case in a six-page brief filed with the U.S. judge. U.S. District Court Tanya Chutkan in Washington, DC. This result is not based on the merits or strength of the case against the defendant.

Smith's criminal prosecution of Trump over the past two years for attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his mishandling of classified documents represented a unique chapter in American history: never before a former occupant of the White House had faced federal criminal charges.

Although the election subversion case culminated this summer with a landmark Supreme Court ruling that Trump had some presidential immunity from criminal prosecution, Trump's delay strategy in the case helped ensure that 'a trial never began before the November elections.

In the election case Trump faced in Washington, D.C., Smith accused the former president of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, a plot that culminated in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The government's position on the merits of the defendants' prosecutions has not changed, Smith said in the filing.

Chutkan had decided how much of Trump's conduct at the center of the case was protected by immunity after prosecutors laid out their arguments last month for why the Supreme Court's decision should have no impact on the case . After Trump won re-election this month, prosecutors asked Chutkan to suspend a series of post-election deadlines in the case while they weighed their next steps.

In the Florida documents case, Trump was indicted for allegedly taking classified national defense documents from the White House after leaving office and resisting government attempts to retrieve those documents.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges in both cases.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung called the decision a major victory for the rule of law.

The American people and President Trump want an immediate end to the political militarization of our justice system and we look forward to uniting our country, Cheung added.

Smith, in a filing with a federal appeals court, said prosecutors are keeping alive their case about the mishandling of classified materials against two of Trump's staffers.

The case is before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is reviewing Judge Aileen Cannon's order dismissing all charges.

The co-defendants are Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira, who work for Trump and are accused of helping the former president obstruct a federal investigation into sensitive government documents from his first administration. Both have pleaded not guilty.

The special counsels' decision to pursue this case, even after dismissing it against President Trump, is an unsurprising tribute to the lack of judgment that led to the indictment against Mr. De Oliveira in the first place, John Irving, De Oliveira's defense attorney. , said. Just because you can doesn't mean you should. If they prefer a slow acknowledgment, that's fine with us.

A lawyer for Nauta, Stanley Woodward, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Smith said he was seeking to drop the charges against the president-elect without prejudice, which would keep the door open for new charges in the future, calling the presidential immunity Trump will enjoy temporary.

Smith said he had consulted with Justice Department lawyers on the matter and that they had also considered the possibility of putting the case on hold until Trump no longer enjoys the presidential immunity that protected.

Ultimately, however, the department's Office of Legal Counsel concluded that the ban on prosecuting sitting presidents is categorical, including for indictments issued before a defendant took office.

Accordingly, the Department's position is that the Constitution requires that this case be dismissed before defendant is inaugurated. And while the Constitution requires removal in this context, consistent with the temporary nature of the immunity afforded to the sitting president, it does not require removal with prejudice, Smith wrote.

January 6 rioters and their supporters are hopeful about Trump's pardon promise

As president, Trump will not have the authority to intervene in the prosecutions filed against him by state authorities in Georgia and New York. However, the courts in these cases will still have to resolve questions of immunity and issues raised by his return to the White House.

Last week, the judge overseeing Trump's criminal case in New York postponed his sentencing indefinitely. A state jury convicted Trump earlier this year of 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment made during the 2016 campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who alleged a prior affair with the president-elect. (Trump denies the affair.)

And Trump is still working to avoid prosecution in Georgia, where he is charged in a sprawling case that accuses him and several allies of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the Peach State .

This story has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/25/politics/trump-special-counsel-jack-smith/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos