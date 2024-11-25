Chinese “beautiful boy” Anthony Albanese has established himself as the scapegoat for Xi Jinping and his highly protectionist economic strategy

In 2017, at the start of Donald Trump's first term as president of the United States, Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping visited the World Economic Forum in Davos and told the assembled heavyweights of business community and world leaders that China was embracing globalization and continuing to “open up” to foreign business and capital.

Seven years later, he found himself at the G20 leaders meeting in Rio with the same old scenario.

As Australia navigates a dangerous world and a fractured global economy, we should not inadvertently or actively join a camp that leads to greater dependence on whoever is in power. Beijing.

Debates over Australia's dependence on the United States with Trump's return are important, but they should not obscure the obvious dangers of handing Xi Jinping more power to punish and harm to Australia's economic and national security and future prosperity.

Xi lied at Davos in 2017.

Under his rule, China has followed a ruthless path toward what Xi calls “dual circulation,” a geo-economic strategy that aims to make China less dependent on other economies while making others more dependent on China.

In the years since, Xi has presided over China's slow strangulation of foreign businesses in China.

It has provided large subsidies to expand China's industrial capacity to control global supply chains, from renewable energy to semiconductors and electric vehicles.

In many ways, this has been a success: Chinese producers of electric vehicles and solar panels now have so much excess production capacity that they can flood other countries' markets and undermine any opposition.

This has already destroyed much of the rest of the world's solar panel and other renewable energy industries.

It now threatens the future of European carmakers and comes amid an emerging industrial crisis in Germany that is affecting founding companies like VW.

While China still lags behind in the production of advanced semiconductors, massive government funding to local companies is helping them manufacture less advanced chips on a large scale.

And China also dominates supply chains for the production of electric vehicles, batteries, renewable energy and semiconductors.

It has near-monopolistic control over the world's gallium and germanium, for example minerals used in semiconductors, renewable energy and military applications.

And Xi Jinping has crafted new laws and regulations that give his government the power to restrict supplies to any company or country he wants to punish.

Chinese producers are encouraged by Beijing to shore up China's faltering national economy by exporting.

Chinese leaders also want them to build dominant global market shares, kill foreign competition and offload excess capacity by flooding EU markets to Africa, Southeast Asia and countries like Australia – any country open to this economic strategy offers an opportunity.

At the same time, foreign companies in China are seeing their market shares fall as Beijing promotes economic nationalism, pushing Chinese consumers to show their patriotism by buying Huawei phones and Great Wall and BYD cars, instead of foreign products. like Apple and Mercedes and Volkswagen devices.

The status that wealthy Chinese consumers obtained by purchasing the high-end products of Western companies is being replaced by an increasing “patriotic” status that consumers obtain by purchasing the products of their Chinese competitors.

Huawei's release of a tri-fold smartphone is a good example: Chinese Huawei “superfans” are unhappy that they can't get their hands on a smartphone due to limited supply.

Meanwhile, Apple's sales figures in China continue to decline, as do BMW, Mercedes and VW – VW's profit has fallen by 60 percent.

The Chinese economy is therefore not opening up to free trade under Xi.

But that didn't stop him from repackaging and regurgitating his 2017 Davos speech for the benefit of the G20 audience gathered in Rio this week.

Faced with the return of Donald Trump to the White House and the likely very high tariffs on Chinese exports to the huge American market, Xi once again wraps himself in the mantle of free trade and the opening of markets , telling us he is on our side against Mr. Trump's protectionist stance.

And he lies again, as we all know and as we knew in 2017.

What Xi Jinping wants is to be able to continue his highly protectionist economic strategy while everyone else opens their borders and markets to flood them with Chinese products and let Chinese state and non-state companies buy productive assets. and obtain the inputs China needs.

This seems more likely, he says, if the countries he wants to dominate politically and economically are models of free trade – especially if we are happy to turn a blind eye to his breathtaking hypocrisy and duplicity in his quest for 'quick money.

It seems a crazy proposition for Xi to try to sell to the G20, but the crazy thing is that he appears to have a willing audience, at least, in the form of Mr Albanese, backed by the ideologues in the Australian Treasury on free trade, encouraged by naturally self-interested groups like Australian lobster fishermen.

Mr. Albanese was effusive even in the carefully worded remarks released during his conversation with Xi, saying: “Let me also express my gratitude for your tremendous hospitality during my visit to Beijing last year and there where we resumed our leadership meetings…. trade flows more freely, benefiting both countries and people and businesses on both sides. We continue to explore opportunities for practical cooperation in areas of common interest, including energy transition and climate change.”

Who knows how enthusiastic he was in private.

From there, Xi will see this “handsome guy” who happens to be our prime minister as a willing, if naive, partner in advancing Chinese goals and objectives, especially in dealing with the headwinds that China expects to face. a second Trump presidency.

This is the worst time for Mr Albanese to announce that Australia is doubling down on “free trade” and wants to expand its trade with China.

With the rise of industrial policy approaches from Brussels to Tokyo, New Delhi, Washington DC and Beijing, the rest of the world has moved emphatically from free trade to managed trade.

And China will mercilessly take advantage of us if we are stupid enough to accept the Treasury's stagnant trade policy prescriptions, making Australia a pawn in Beijing's economic standoff with Washington.

Seeing Mr. Albanese seize the moment to embrace free trade on the world stage is a bit like seeing someone choose to embrace and promote communism in the early 1990s, just after the fall of the wall of Berlin and the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

So, a little bit of historical memory shows us that Xi Jinping is not the savior of free trade or the globalized economy.

But he is a relentless communist autocrat with a plan to make China less dependent on others – and the rest of us dependent on what he decides, allows and wants.

Decoupling our economy from this vision of the future is not only wise: it is essential to our freedom, our security and our success.