Disqualifying dishonest politicians is disproportionate and dangerous

Chris HainesJournalist ICNN Senedd

Getting the courts to consider whether to disqualify dishonest Senedd politicians would be disproportionate and potentially dangerous, a committee has heard.

Azzurra Moores, policy manager at Full Fact, an independent fact-checking organisation, warned against making political points as she gave evidence at an inquest on November 25.

The Senedds standards committee is considering three options: creating a criminal offense of deception, a civil offense, or strengthening existing internal systems and sanctions.

Ms Moores acknowledged the need to shine a light on dishonesty and deceit in politics, but warned that involving the courts would do more harm than good.

She told the committee: We are very concerned that co-opting the criminal justice system to determine the truth and accuracy of statements would be disproportionate and potentially dangerous, in part because we do not believe it will work in practice.

Political interference

Tom Brake, director of pressure group Unlock Democracy, said trust in politics had been on a downward trend for years, with a tendency to over-promise and under-deliver.

But the former Liberal Democrat MP said: We are concerned about creating a criminal or civil offense of deception, particularly in the case of vexatious complaints.

Mr Brake spoke of the risk of headlines such as Enemies of the People being repeated in the Daily Mail after judges ruled the UK government needed Parliament's consent on Brexit.

He told the committee: Some politicians will use this to their advantage by referring to political interference by judges.

Responding to concerns about politicians marking their own homework, Mr Brake backed calls for lay members on the committee which considers complaints against members of the Senedd.

Growing problem

Labor Lee Waters said the current standards system has failed to stem the decline in trust, questioning whether continued adjustments are the right answer to a growing problem.

Mr Brake argued that the system was working in a certain way, pointing out that Boris Johnson had resigned in the face of the Privileges Committee report on Partygate.

The former deputy leader of the House of Commons also cited examples of leaflets claiming that waiting times had reached record levels and that the Liberal Democrats had the best election results.

He said: I am not only concerned about the vexatious complaints, but I am also concerned about what appear to be legitimate complaints about statements that I suspect every politician on this call has published in one or the another of his tracts.

Mr Brake said he was concerned about the implications of parliamentary privilege which grants MPs immunity from legal challenge, allowing them to speak freely in Parliament. In the Senedd, privilege is limited to vilification and contempt rather than absolute.

Self-monitoring

Plaid Cymrus Adam Price, who led calls for the creation of an offence, said parliamentary autonomy should be subject to external accountability in certain circumstances.

He pointed to Hillsborough's law, which would make it a crime for a public official to intentionally mislead the public, arguing that the same principle should apply to elected officials.

Sam Fowles, director of the Institute for Constitutional and Democratic Research (ICDR), countered criticism of the model proposed by the think tank to the committee.

Dr Fowles warned that self-regulation by parliaments has failed, with public trust in politics falling to historic lows, describing the courts as an independent and reliable alternative.

The lawyer said the ICDR model contains strong safeguards, including a criminal offense of making a vexatious claim, acting as a deterrent and an opportunity to rectify the record.

Dangerous moment

Jennifer Nadel, co-director of Compassion in Politics, launched a cross-party think tank petition, which has been signed by 200,000 people, calling for a law against lying by politicians.

She warned that the world was at a dangerous moment, with the rise of populist leaders in Europe and the election of US President Donald Trump, who has no qualms about lying.

Ms. Nadel told the committee: I think we have a very small window to try to strengthen our democracy against the impact of deliberate misinformation from political leaders.

The former lawyer said politicians have lower levels of trust than any other profession, with just 9% of the public believing what politicians say in the latest Ipsos Truthfulness Index survey.

Warning against moving deckchairs, Ms Nadel stressed: Politics must visibly act to show that it is cleaning house, so that it can begin to restore confidence.