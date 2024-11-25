Prosecutors move to dismiss Trump's 2020 election and secret documents cases | Donald Trump News





U.S. Special Attorney Jack Smith has decided to dismiss two criminal cases accusing President-elect Donald Trump of seeking to overturn his 2020 election defeat and mishandling secret government documents.

In a court filing in the election interference case, prosecutors on Monday cited Trump's return to the White House after his successful 2024 re-election campaign and a longstanding Justice Department policy of not prosecute sitting presidents.

They said the department believed the charges against Trump should be dropped before his inauguration on Jan. 20 next year.

The Justice Department has long held that the United States Constitution prohibits federal indictment and subsequent criminal prosecution of a sitting president, the filing said.

This ban is categorical and does not depend on the seriousness of the crimes charged, the strength of the government's evidence or the merits of the prosecution, which the government fully supports, he continued.

The move represents a remarkable shift by the special prosecutor, who obtained indictments against Trump in two cases accusing him of crimes threatening the integrity of U.S. elections and national security.

This latest case concerns alleged mishandling of secret government documents.

Separately, on Monday, prosecutors also announced they were dropping their appeal against a federal judge's dismissal earlier this year of the classified documents case, handing another victory to Trump and his new administration.

Reporting from West Palm Beach, Florida, Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna said the Justice Department's decisions were not unexpected given its long-standing policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

But Hanna noted that questions remain about whether federal charges can be brought again once Trump is no longer in the White House. This is a real gray area in terms of the law, he said.

This is something that will be resolved in the weeks, months, and even years to come. But it is possible that these accusations will come back.

Major victory

In the election interference case, Trump, a Republican, was accused of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Democratic President Joe Biden.

These efforts culminated in the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, by a mob of Trump supporters seeking to stop Congress from certifying Biden's victory.

The election case was once seen as one of the most serious legal threats against Trump as he vied to win back the White House.

Trump, who defeated Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 election, had claimed he was the victim of political persecution and pleaded not guilty last year to four federal charges in the case.

He is expected to fire Smith, who filed the complaint, when he takes office next year.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday granted the lawsuits' request to drop the election interference case. A decision in the documents case was still pending Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Trump's team hailed the Justice Department's decisions as a major victory.

Today's decision by the DOJ ends the unconstitutional federal prosecution of President Trump and is a major victory for the rule of law, its communications director, Steven Cheung, said in a statement.

In an article published on his Truth Social website, Trump also denounced the cases as meaningless and against the law.

It was a political hijack and a low point in our country's history that such a thing could have happened, and yet, I persevered, against all odds, and WON. LET’S GIVE AMERICA BACK THE GREAT NEWS! he wrote.

The Justice Department policy invoked in court filings Monday dates back to the 1970s.

He argues that a criminal prosecution of a sitting president would violate the U.S. Constitution by undermining the ability of the nation's chief executive to function.

Trump had faced four criminal indictments: two filed by Smith and two in state courts in New York and Georgia.

He was convicted in the New York case, which involved a discreet payment of money to an adult film star, but has not yet been sentenced.

The case in Georgia, where Trump was indicted for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, is in limbo.

