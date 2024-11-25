China, the United States and the prevention of nuclear catastrophe

Too much reckless talk of nuclear war (hello, Vladimir Putin) has rattled China and could, paradoxically, lead to serious engagement between the People's Republic and the West on strategic weapons. Provided that the new American administration is up to the task and that Europe can stay in the game.

Here's a hint: The final meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden resulted in a surprise agreement that control of nuclear weapons should rest with humans, not artificial intelligence (AI).

Who knew the rivals were even on speaking terms about such things?

Artificial intelligence was not mentioned in the October 23 newspaper. report of the United States Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Nuclear challenges: the growing capabilities of strategic competitors and regional rivals, in the pages devoted to Chinese deterrence.

China is generally uncommunicative in military affairs and recently issued a irritable snub to the American Secretary of Defense to express his indignation towards Taiwan.

But when President Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, spoke to the press, he made no attempt to hide the fact that the two nuclear-armed states have engaged in much more talks in-depth and detailed as we had imagined.

I'm not saying anyone is going to hand control of nuclear weapons over to artificial intelligence any time soon, Sullivan said, but there is a long-term strategic risk that two significant nuclear powers and two countries with significant nuclear weapons capability AI matters fail to meet. minds on virtually everything that happens in these spaces, and that's a risk we try to manage.

This is partly due to President Xi's dear friend Vladimir Putin and his cronies in the Kremlin, who have rattled the Chinese with their casual talk about the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield, and in part relaxation Russian nuclear doctrine.

If there is one lesson I absorbed while researching Xi Jinping's life for a recent biography, it is his fear of chaos and his relentless search for order, fruits of a ruined childhood in the Cultural Revolution of Mao Zedong and the restoration of power by himself. and a few red families.

Xi has transformed the Chinese military during his 12 years in office to forge a weapon with limited and specific goals, namely the expulsion of American power from the Western Pacific and the possibility of restoring China to greatness in its own sphere of historical influence.

We could add to its aspirations the domination of world trade and the defeat of democracy, but they are secondary to national survival in the event of a world war which China definitely does not want. And his schedule is not set in stone.

A senior U.S. official who studied his government's assessments of Xi concluded that he was a risk-taker who would gamble, but not recklessly.

We now know that the Chinese leader responded to a personal phone call from Biden in late 2022 asking him to warn Putin against using a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

The Chinese side also ensured that a joint communiqué issued after Xi's summit with Putin on May 16 this year repeated language in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

But Beijing wants to take advantage where it can. The same statement gives Putin tacit support for stationing nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, apparently as a reward for the deployment of American atomic weapons in Asia.

Xi also ordered the rapid development and modernization of China's own nuclear force. The DIA report Nuclear challenges lists new missiles, new missile silo fields, better bombers, improved plutonium and tritium production, two new fast breeder reactors, and reduced transparency around the entire nuclear program.

More worrying are the signs that China, like Russia, is shifting the boundaries of its war doctrine. Beijing recently reiterated its commitment not to resort first to nuclear weapons. But, like Putin, he can reserve his decision if war threatens the existence of the state.

The DIA report says China's strategy likely includes the possibility of considering a nuclear strike in response to a non-nuclear attack threatening the viability of China's nuclear forces.

He adds: Beijing would likely also consider using its nuclear force if a conventional military defeat in Taiwan seriously threatened the regime's survival.

As Xi said, these are changes not seen in 100 years and Europe will have to swallow its disgust and work closely with the Trump administration if it wants to be more than a bystander. Britain and France have a minor voice as nuclear-armed states, but there is space for a broader political and strategic campaign to avoid war.

Alex Wong, Trump's nominee for deputy national security adviser, said: The United States and its people must prepare for a level of tension, regional destabilization and, yes, possible conflict that we do not haven't seen since the end of World War II. .

Wong added: “The risks that lie ahead are more worrying than those that existed during the Cold War. It is actually more difficult for us to ensure that our competition with China remains as cool as that of the Soviet Union ended up being.

Arms control depends on how many weapons you have and where they are deployed, said Sullivan, the outgoing national security adviser. Nuclear risk reduction brings together a whole family of practices aimed at avoiding errors and miscalculations.

Many powers, large and small, can play a role in this regard.

