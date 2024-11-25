Jack Smith files two criminal charges against Donald Trump





WASHINGTON (AP) Special counsel Jack Smith decided Monday to drop two criminal charges against Donald Trump, acknowledging that Trump's return to the White House would prevent any attempt to prosecute him federally for keeping classified documents or attempting to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat.

The move was inevitable, since long-standing Justice Department policy states that sitting presidents cannot be subject to criminal prosecution. Yet it was a momentous finale to an unprecedented chapter in political and law enforcement history, as federal officials attempted to hold a former president accountable while he simultaneously sought another term.

Trump emerges unquestionably victorious, having managed to delay investigations through legal maneuvering, then winning re-election despite indictments describing his actions as a threat to the country's constitutional foundations.

I persevered, against all odds, and I WON, Trump exulted in a post on Truth Social, his social media site.

He also stated that these cases, like all other cases I have been forced to handle, are meaningless and illegal, and should never have been brought.

The judge in charge of the election case granted the prosecutor's request for dismissal. A decision in the documents case was still pending Monday afternoon.

The result clearly shows that when it comes to a president and criminal charges, there is no substitute for the voters' verdict. In court filings, Smith's team emphasized that the decision to end their prosecution was not a reflection of the merits of the cases but an acknowledgment of the legal shield that surrounds any commander in chief.

The ban is categorical and does not depend on the seriousness of the crimes charged, the strength of the government's evidence or the merits of the prosecution, which the government fully supports, prosecutors said in one of their filings.

They wrote that Trump's return to the White House puts two fundamental and compelling national interests at odds: first, the Constitution's requirement that the president not be unduly hindered in carrying out his duties. responsibilities. . . and on the other hand, the commitment of Nations to the rule of law.

In this situation, the Constitution requires that this case be dismissed before the accused is inaugurated, they concluded.

Smiths' team said it was leaving intact charges against two co-defendants in the classified documents case, Trump valet Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira, because there was no principle of Temporary immunity does not apply to them.

Steven Cheung, Trump's new White House communications director, said Americans want an immediate end to the political militarization of our justice system and we look forward to uniting our country.

Trump has long described the investigations as politically motivated, and he has promised to fire Smith upon taking office in January. He will now begin his second term without any criminal oversight from the government he will lead.

The election case brought last year was once considered one of the most serious legal threats Trump faced as he tried to win back the White House. He was indicted for plotting to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden in 2020, an effort that culminated in his supporters' violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

But the case quickly stalled amid legal battles over Trump's broad claims of immunity from prosecution for acts he committed while in the White House.

In July, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled for the first time that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution and sent the case back to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to determine what allegations the act charges, if any, could be the subject of a trial.

The case was just beginning to pick up steam in the trial court in the weeks leading up to this year's election. Smith's team filed a lengthy brief in October laying out new evidence it planned to use against him at trial, accusing him of resorting to crimes in an increasingly desperate effort to overturn the will of voters after his defeat against Biden.

In dismissing the case, Chutkan acknowledged prosecutors' request to do so without prejudice, raising the possibility that they could try to bring charges against Trump once his term ends. She wrote that this is consistent with the government's understanding that the immunity granted to a sitting president is temporary and expires when he leaves office.

But such a move could be barred by the statute of limitations, and Trump could also attempt to pardon himself while in office.

The immunity granted to a sitting president is temporary and expires when he leaves office.

The separate case involving classified documents had been widely considered legally clear, particularly because the conduct in question occurred after Trump left the White House and lost the powers of the presidency.

The indictment included dozens of counts accusing him of illegally accumulating classified documents from his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and of obstructing federal efforts to recover them. He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

The case quickly became plagued by delays, with U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon slow to issue rulings favorable to Trump's strategy of pushing back deadlines in all of his criminal cases while considering motions and arguments from the defense that experts said other judges would have done without hearings.

In May, she indefinitely canceled the trial date due to a series of unresolved legal issues, before dismissing the case outright two months later. Smiths' team appealed the decision, but has now given up on that effort.

Trump faced two other lawsuits while running for president. One of them, a New York case involving secret money payments, resulted in a conviction for felony falsifying business records. It was the first time a former president had been convicted of a crime.

Sentencing in the case is on hold as Trump's lawyers attempt to overturn the conviction before he takes office, arguing that upholding the verdict would interfere with his transition and presidential duties.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' office opposes the dismissal but has indicated it would be willing to delay sentencing until Trump leaves office. Bragg, a Democrat, said the solution must balance the obligations of the presidency with the sanctity of the jury's verdict.

Trump was also indicted in Georgia along with 18 others accused of participating in a massive scheme to illegally overturn that country's 2020 presidential election.

Any trial seems unlikely there as long as Trump is in office. Prosecutions were already on hold after an appeals court agreed to consider whether to remove Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis because of her romantic relationship with the special prosecutor she hired to lead the affair.

Four defendants pleaded guilty after reaching deals with prosecutors. Trump and the others have pleaded not guilty.

Associated Press writers Colleen Long, Michael Sisak and Lindsay Whitehurst contributed to this story.

