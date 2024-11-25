Michael Caine divides opinions after sharing a political petition: that doesn't surprise me

Sir Michael Caine divided opinion after sharing a petition calling for a new general election .

The 91-year-old British actor, whose film credits include Get Carter , Alfie And Italian work linked to the petition launched by the disillusioned by Keir Starmer his first four months as Prime Minister.

Despite the futile nature of the petition, Caine lent his support to the idea by sharing a link to the petition on X/Twitter.

The summary of the petition reads: I would like there to be a new general election. I believe that the current Work The government has gone back on the promises it made before the last election.

Labor won a crushing victory in the general election in July, after a campaign in which Starmer promised voters change. He said he would give Britain the light of hope it needed after 14 years of turmoil under Tory rule.

However, Starmer was recently criticized for his decision to scrap winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners, which saw him warned that old people would literally die .

In July, when the news was first announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, official government analysis showed that the means testing of winter fuel payments will push 100,000 more retirees into poverty by 2026 .

It will scrap payments, worth up to $300, to around 10 million pensioners, plunging another 50,000 people into relative poverty next year, followed by another 50,000 in subsequent years.

Caine's sharing of the petition led to a controversial response from his supporters. While others, frustrated with Labor after the party's victory, shared his beliefs, many pointed out not only the futility of sharing such a petition, but also the fact that Caine has often voted Conservative in the past.

That doesn't surprise me, one social media outlet responded to Caines' post.

Michael Caine shared a petition calling for a new general election after Labor's victory (X/Twitter)

At the time of writing, the petition had garnered more than two million signatures.

Caine, who was a supporter of Brexit and maintained its position despite the problems surrounding the UK supply chain said of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Oh, I supported him. I thought he was great. But now I am very disappointed in him. He made a big mistake there by going to Marbella. Let's see if when he returns he can sort everything out. Otherwise we could have a socialist government.

In 2019, Cain reiterated his belief that Brexit was a good decision.

The actor said he thought it was important that the UK was responsible for its own future, even if it meant becoming poorer.

Speaking on the Today show, he said: People say: Oh, you will be poor, you will be this, you will be that. I say that I would rather be a poor master of my destiny than let someone I don't know enrich me by directing it.

The actor claimed fears of a no-deal Brexit were the result of scare tactics.

Sir Michael Caine has often voted Conservative in the past (Getty Images)

What I see is that I am governed by people that I don't know, that no one elected, and I consider that fascist, he said. said adding: In the long run, however, it will work out in the end.

Starmer told BBC Radio Lincolnshire in response to the winter fuel payment furore: At the moment, until we make the changes, the allowance is paid to everyone, whether they need it or not. No.

Many retirees will say I don't really need it, and I've had to address the tough decisions we can make to ensure we're using our money as efficiently as possible.

He also urged those eligible for pension credits to ensure they use them.