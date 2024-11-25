Donald Trump Jr. wants to use the shadow economy to make money with MAGA





Donald Trump Jr. and his right-wing allies are playing with your shopping cart, one MAGA-branded item at a time.

Trump's eldest son is considering giving up a job in his father's second administration, but it appears he has found a way to enrich himself even more than he could with a cushy government job. The Wall Street Journal reported last week on Trump Jr.'s latest scam: working with a venture capital firm that invests in the shadow economy.

For those who don't know, the shadow economy is essentially the business of MAGA-branded products that conservatives have sold to their loyal supporters in recent years in order to stick it to liberals. While some people lament that politics seems to have invaded almost every aspect of their lives, the shadow economy is for those who seem to want to make a political statement about everything, from the water they drink to the wireless network they have. 'they use.

The Economist summed it up well in an article last summer:

Before you pay your monthly AT&T bill, you may want to upgrade to Patriot Mobile, the nation's one and only conservative Christian wireless network. Rather than searching Hinge in vain for other right-wingers, you can now create a profile on Right Stuff, a dating app that helps users get to know each other by getting answers to prompts like January 6 was or their favorite liberal lie. For veteran roast Java, consider sipping Black Rifle Coffees Silencer Smooth (light roast), AK-47 (medium roast), or Murdered Out (extra dark roast). And to protest Hershey's honoring a transgender activist on International Women's Day, you can buy Jeremys Chocolate, where the HeHim bar contains nuts and the SheHer bar is unequivocally nut-free.

The president-elect's pick for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, is already an investor in the shadow economy, selling conservative-brand coffee in his spare time. And the Wall Street Journal says Junior, who has tried to sell a variety of MAGA-branded merchandise, wants a bigger share of that industry. So he joined a businessman, Omeed Malik, in a company called 1789 Capital to achieve this.

According to the Journal:

At 1789, Trump Jr. will work alongside some of his biggest allies, blending politics and business, even as he has announced his intention to stay out of the administration. His current role is as honorary co-chair of his father's transition team, where he sees it as his job to keep out people looking to capitalize on roles in the administration.

In addition to Malik, a former Democrat who is now a regular at Mar-a-Lago, often on the tennis court, other 1789 founders include Rebekah Mercer, the daughter of a hedge fund executive who was one of Trump's first megadonors. , and Chris Buskirk, a conservative publisher who co-founded a Trump-aligned donor network with Vice President-elect JD Vance.

The WSJ reported that people close to Trump's eldest son said he plans to recuse himself from investments involving any company with government activities, but the newspaper correctly notes that he will face potential conflicts of interest. interests related to investing in companies that his father's administration could influence.

I caution you against simply taking Team Trump's word that Don Jr. will avoid conflicts of interest. In the years to come, as he and his supporters tout the latest MAGA brand initiatives, it will be up to all of us to make sure everything goes smoothly.

