NATO chief thanks Turkey for major role in Iraq





ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Ankara on Monday, with the head of the defense alliance praising Turkey for its “major role” in the fight against “terrorism” in Iraq. “Mr. Rutte thanked Turkey for the major role it plays in the fight against terrorism, including in the NATO mission in Iraq,” read a NATO statement to the The outcome of Rutte's meetings with Erdogan and other Turkish officials, without mentioning any group. Turkey is a member of the US-led global coalition against the Islamic State, but its active participation in the fight against the group abroad has been limited. Ankara often carries out airstrikes in the Kurdistan Region and northern Iraq under the pretext of targeting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Founded in 1978, the PKK initially demanded the creation of an independent Kurdistan but now demands autonomy. The group is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies. Iraq banned the PKK earlier this year ahead of Erdogan's rare visit to the country which was followed by several agreements between the two neighboring countries in various sectors, including security. Turkey has the second largest army in the alliance and spends more than 2% of its GDP on defense. Erdogan and Rutte also discussed the latest developments in the region and the war between Russia and Ukraine. The NATO chief “praised Turkey for its strong support for Ukraine's defense industry by providing it with the ammunition, artillery and aid it needs, as well as playing a key role in initiatives such as the Black Sea Grains Agreement and other diplomatic efforts,” read the alliance statement. Turkey has served as a key mediator between the two warring countries since the conflict began in 2022.

