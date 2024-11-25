Judge dismisses federal election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump after special counsel Jack Smith's request





WASHINGTON — A U.S. district court judge on Monday dismissed the federal election subversion case against President-elect Donald Trump, after special counsel Jack Smith moved to dismiss it earlier in the day.

“For the reasons set forth in the attached Notice, ECF No. 282, the Government's Motion to Dismiss, ECF No. 281, is hereby GRANTED, and the superseding indictment, ECF No. 226, is hereby DISMISSED without prejudice,” Judge Tanya said. Chutkan wrote on a page.

Smith decided to dismiss his federal election interference case against Trump because of a long-standing Justice Department policy that prohibits the prosecution of a sitting president earlier in the day.

Nearly 16 months after a grand jury first indicted Trump for his alleged attempts to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election, Smith asked Chutkan to dismiss the case before Trump's impending inauguration, according to a motion filed Monday.

“As a result of the election held on November 5, 2024, the defendant, Donald J. Trump, will be inaugurated as President on January 20, 2025,” Smith’s motion states. “The position of the Department of Justice has long been that the United States Constitution prohibits federal indictment and subsequent criminal prosecution of a sitting president. But the Department and the country have never faced a situation where a federal indictment against a citizen was elected by a grand jury and criminal proceedings were already underway when the defendant was elected president.

“Faced with this unprecedented situation, the Office of Special Counsel consulted with the Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), whose interpretation of constitutional issues such as those raised herein is binding on the Department's prosecutors. After careful consideration, the Department has determined that the OLC's prior interpretation of opinions regarding the Constitution's prohibition on federal indictment and prosecution of a sitting president applies to this situation and that, accordingly, such prosecutions must be abandoned before the inauguration of the accused,” the motion states.

“This ban is categorical and does not depend on the seriousness of the crimes charged, the strength of the government's evidence, or the merits of the prosecution, which the government fully supports,” the motion states.

Earlier this month, Chutkan canceled remaining deadlines in the case after Smith requested time to “evaluate this unprecedented circumstance and determine the appropriate course of action, consistent with Department of Justice policy” after the election of Trump.

Last year, Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he engaged in a “criminal scheme” to overturn the results of the 2020 election by enlisting a list of so-called “fake voters,” using the Department of Justice. Justice to conduct “investigations into simulated electoral crimes”. by trying to enlist the vice president to “change the election results” and promoting false claims of a stolen election during the January 6 attack on the Capitol, all in an effort to subvert democracy and stay in power.

Smith then charged Trump in a new indictment that was adjusted to comply with the Supreme Court's July ruling that Trump is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts performed as president.

Justice Chutkan was considering how the case should proceed in light of the Supreme Court's immunity ruling.

Smith had faced a Dec. 2 filing deadline for the election interference case and the classified documents case against Trump, after Smith's team requested more time to determine how to deal with the unprecedented situation of federal cases pending against someone who had just been elected to the party. presidency.

Getting that filing a week ahead of schedule now raises the question of whether Smith will be able to beat the clock to officially close his office and submit his final report to Attorney General Merrick Garland — as required by the Justice Department. lawyer regulations — before Inauguration Day.

The final report will have to go through a classification review by the intelligence community, a process that can sometimes take weeks before it is approved for any form of public release.

This is a developing story. Please check again for updates.

