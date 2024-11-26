Turkish Foreign Minister Reveals Intelligence Recruits, Intelligence Ambassador Appointments

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan responded on November 21, 2024 to criticism expressed in Parliament during the discussion of his ministry's budget. Criticism focused on the appointment of senior officials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from other institutions, notably the National Intelligence Organization (MT). Fidan explained that he chose this path due to the lack of qualified experts available within the ministry. He also revealed an ambassadorial appointment from the ranks of MT, which had until then remained confidential.

Former MT leader Fidan, who was appointed foreign minister by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the May 2023 elections, responded to allegations that a large number of MT members accompanied him to the Ministry of Affairs foreign. Fidan said only six directors currently serving in the ministry have been appointed to MT.

The parliamentary transcript of Hakan Fidans' speech regarding MT's appointments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

His statement confirmed that the following positions within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are now held by former MT officials: Director General of Personnel, Director General of Legal Services, Director General of Information Technology, Director General of Intelligence and Security, Director General of Foreign Policy Planning and Coordination and Director General of International Security.

Fidan also noted that staff with expertise in financial and support services as well as public administration had been recruited from other institutions. He explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs lacked specialists in these areas and stressed that it would not be appropriate to entrust such tasks to people specialized in diplomacy. However, it is known that Fidan also appointed other people who previously worked with him at MT to senior positions within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Fidan appointed Kenan Ylmaz director general of intelligence and security. Ylmaz had served as ambassador to Tripoli between 2021 and 2024. When he was first appointed, no information was available on his background, leading opposition MPs and the media to suggest that he could be a MT official. Fidan has now confirmed for the first time that Ylmaz is indeed a former MT member.

Turkey has played an active role in supporting factions allied with the Libyan government by providing weapons, training and military aid, with significant financial support from Qatar. Turkey has also deployed Syrian fighters as mercenaries in Libya, offering them a monthly salary and, reportedly, the promise of Turkish citizenship for themselves and their families. These fighters, carefully selected by Turkey's MT intelligence agency, are an integral part of Turkey's broader regional strategies, which date back to MT's collaboration with anti-Assad factions in Syria. The appointment of an MT officer as Turkey's ambassador to Libya raises the possibility of facilitating smoother coordination of these ongoing efforts.

A new department was created with primary responsibility for coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the MT and security agencies. By placing a former MT official in the position, Fidan further integrated the Foreign Ministry into intelligence operations, deepening its collaboration with national security and intelligence agencies.

Nordic Monitor previously reported that appointments in the Turkish Foreign Ministry had raised concerns due to the selection of people with close ties to Turkish intelligence services.

Among the most notable figures is Nuh Ylmaz, former press advisor and head of counter-espionage at MT. Ylmaz, now a deputy minister, was named head of the Strategic Research Center (SAM), a think tank within the ministry. This appointment is widely seen as symbolic, highlighting his continued presence within the Fidans' inner circle. Ylmaz has a controversial history of handling operatives and informants in traditional and online Turkish media, some of which have been used to spread conspiracy theories.

Another important appointment is that of mit Ulvi Canik, former legal advisor to MT, who has been appointed head of the General Directorate of Legal Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Canik's career was highlighted by his involvement in the 2014 scandal surrounding the interception of a truck loaded with weapons and ammunition allegedly destined for groups linked to Al-Qaeda in Syria. As a representative of MT, Canik played a role in trying to block the search of the truck and later represented MT in high-profile legal cases.

Hac Ali zel, former deputy of Fidan, was appointed director general of personnel at the ministry. His appointment highlights Fidans' efforts to restructure the ministry by building a team aligned with its strategic objectives. Since 2016, the Erdogan government has fired more than 30% of the ministry's diplomatic staff, including more than 700 career diplomats, many of whom have been unjustly imprisoned. These positions have largely been filled by political figures and loyalists lacking diplomatic training.

Grsel Dnmez, another close associate of Fidan, was named senior advisor to Fidan. Dnmez previously headed the Austrian branch of the Union of International Democrats, a pro-Erdogan organization, and held a senior position in the presidency of Turks Abroad and Associated Communities. He is known for his active involvement with Turkish diaspora communities in Europe, a key recruitment channel for Turkish intelligence operations. In August 2024, Dnmez was appointed Turkish Ambassador to Vienna.

Fidan, often seen as a potential successor to President Erdogan and a future leader of the ruling party, frequently makes statements intended to resonate with conservative and nationalist audiences. During his tenure as head of MT, Fidan built a mysterious and harsh image, reinforced by MT-backed troll accounts on social media. As foreign minister, he seems determined to preserve this carefully constructed personality.

Under Erdo's increasingly authoritarian rule, MT has become the cornerstone of Turkey's power structure. Erdogan appointed Fidan as foreign minister, a role of great prestige, but one that somewhat reduces his influence compared to that of the head of national intelligence. In a strategic move, Erdogan replaced Fidan at MT with Brahim Kaln, a close relative and trusted confidant.

The transfer of some of the Fidans' key allies in the MT to the Foreign Ministry is seen as a proactive measure, as these figures were at risk of being sidelined under Kaln's leadership. Rather than remain at MT and risk being marginalized as Fidan loyalists, they chose to join Fidan in his new role, ensuring their continued relevance and influence.