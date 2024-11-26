Politics
Is China headed for new protests linked to the White Paper? DW 11/25/2024
Two years ago, university students in China's biggest cities took to the streets, holding up blank A4 sheets as symbols of their silent dissent against the government's harsh anti-pandemic restrictions.
The series of protests, known as the White Paper Movement or A4 Revolution, was a rare act of national defiance against China's leaders, the largest since the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.
“The government now fears the White Paper movement more than the Tiananmen Square incident, because it directly targets Xi Jinping's authoritarian regime,” said Yicheng Huang, an exiled White Paper protester who now lives in Germany.
Protesters initially called for easing COVID-related lockdown measures, but the movement escalated to demanding the resignation of the country's leader, Xi Jinping, and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Although the movement was later suppressed by the government and failed to bring about systematic changes in Chinese society, Huang told DW that public discontent has continued to build over the past two years.
The demonstrators “traumatized” but also “empowered”
During the pandemic period, Chinese President Xi firmly supported the zero-tolerance policy for lockdown violations in hopes of controlling COVID-19. China maintained its restrictions even after the majority of its population received coronavirus vaccines, while many other countries around the world began to relax measures and decided to live with now reduced health risks.
Frequent lockdowns, strict quarantine and mass testing continued to be enforced in the final months of 2022, despite growing public dissent.
In November 2022, a deadly fire broke out in an apartment building in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang province, home to the Uighur Muslim minority. At least 10 people were reported killed. Many believed the true death toll was higher and blamed strict lockdown measures for making the fire worse, with vigils for the victims eventually turning into widespread protests.
“Significant” shared trauma in an isolated society
Following the unrest, Chinese authorities abandoned the zero COVID policy, while proclaiming “a major decisive victory” in preventing and controlling the pandemic.
At the same time, around a hundred demonstrators were arrested and accused of having “stirred up quarrels and provoked disturbances”. Some remain detained to this day, while others have been released on bail or exiled abroad.
“For those who participated in the White Paper movement, the trauma was significant,” Huang said, noting that civil disobedience in China “has a high cost.”
Huang said he was severely beaten by police, tackled to the ground and dragged onto a bus with his face covered in blood.
Testimonies from other protesters also highlight harsh detention conditions, including solitary confinement, prolonged interrogations and inhumane treatment.
However, “whether it's the sadness and trauma or the empowerment and solidarity they feel, it makes sense,” said Yaqiu Wang, research director for China, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Freedom House.
Wang described China as an atomized society where individuals generally feel isolated. The level of collective discontent shown during the White Paper movement surprised people, she told DW.
“The moment has passed and people can't do much anymore. But the feeling that we are together is still present in people,” she said.
Beijing fears that young people will organize themselves
Since the White Paper movement, Beijing has intensified its control and censorship of spontaneous youth gatherings.
Earlier this month, tens of thousands of students took part in a late-night cycling trend in China's Henan province to eat soup dumplings, as the government responded with strict restrictions.
Citing public safety concerns, local governments have closed bike lanes and imposed curfews; some universities have also implemented lockdown measures, preventing students from leaving campus.
“This really shows that the CCP is so deeply afraid of its own people. [It] intuitively understands that when people come together, they can turn against the Party,” Wang told DW.
The government also stepped up its surveillance during this year's Halloween parade in Shanghai. People wearing costumes, especially if they could be considered politically charged, were taken away by the police.
“[Beijing] “The Chinese government is constantly trying to stamp out these spontaneous gatherings,” Huang said. However, he described Chinese society as “dry wood waiting to be kindled” as unresolved contradictions continue to grow.
“For Xi Jinping, this society is very frightening, very frightening even,” he said.
Violent attacks spark public anger
China has seen a series of deadly attacks in recent weeks, including stabbings and vehicular attacks carried out by individuals who expressed personal frustration by randomly attacking foreigners.
The violence surprised many people in China. The country prides itself on its strict gun and knife control policies, as well as its overall public safety. Authorities appear to have moved quickly to restrict online information immediately after the attacks, which could be seen as a sign of Beijing's unease over possible unrest.
Despite their efforts, online chat rooms across China quickly spread, with users discussing the phenomenon of “taking revenge on society.”
China's 'high-pressure state' cannot last forever
“Since the pandemic, we have seen that the government's censorship system is actually quite fragile, with many cases of public opinion turning against us,” said Kele, a member of Citizens Daily, an Instagram account dedicated to the collection and preservation of political dissident voices in the country. China.
Kele, who spoke under a pseudonym for security reasons, said the White Paper protests had made young Chinese people realize that “even though I don't have many resources, I can make enough noise to that the government takes me seriously.”
Although protesters' individual motivations may vary, activists believe they can be attributed to public frustration amid increased scrutiny and an economic downturn. And for former protester Huang, this same frustration with a China becoming less stable and more oppressive can be seen as a catalyst for the recent massacres.
“It is impossible to maintain a state of high pressure indefinitely. Violent lone wolf attacks in society are becoming more and more frequent, and this is because people see neither justice nor hope.” » said Huang.
Edited by: Darko Janjevic
