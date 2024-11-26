Turkey's gas payments to Russia complicated by Gazprombank sanctions

US sanctions against Russian bank Gazprombank will complicate Turkey's energy payments to Moscow, pushing Ankara to find alternative channels to finalize transactions.

The US Treasury last week named Gazprombank and its six foreign subsidiaries responsible for the war in Ukraine, accusing the bank of being a payment conduit for Russian soldiers. The sanctions include a mitigation period until December 20.

However, unlike previous US actions targeting Russian banks, this time Gazprombank will not benefit from exceptions for energy transactions.

Turkey imported more than 40% of its gas needs from Russia last year, worth billions of dollars.

Sanctioning Gazprombank will certainly complicate gas payments, a former senior Turkish official close to the matter told Middle East Eye. But I'm sure there will be solutions, through other financial institutions or third parties.

The former official added that some Turkish gas payments could be delayed for a while due to sanctions, but not for long.

Sohbet Karbuz, a prominent Paris-based energy expert, said the sanctions mainly targeted European purchases of Russian gas.

In March 2022, Moscow demanded that countries hostile to Russia pay for their gas supplies under a system involving the conversion of hard currencies into rubles. Buyers could open two accounts at Gazprombank, one in rubles and one in foreign currencies.

“I don’t think there will be a problem that could block gas purchases in Türkiye” – Sohbet Karbuz, energy expert based in Paris

Such a move could push Russia to completely cut off its gas supplies in the event of force majeure, thereby dragging Europe into a crisis, Karbuz told MEE. But I don't think there will be a problem that could block Turkey's gas purchases.

Sanctions against Gazprombank have already taken effect.

Russia's official Tass news agency reported that UnionPay cards issued by the bank have automatically stopped working at ATMs and businesses in Türkiye.

The Turkish banking sector has already been facing these sanctions since last December, when the United States imposed secondary sanctions on financial transactions involving sanctioned Russian banks.

Turkish officials have presented proposals to address this problem as Turkish banks overcomply with secondary sanctions, even blocking legitimate transactions allowed under the exceptions out of an abundance of caution.

Erdogan and Putin discuss sanctions

The Russian counter-proposals, authorizing only a Russian bank to manage the payments, did not please Turkey, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The topic has remained on the agenda for almost a year and was discussed during a bilateral meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.

Erdogan told his counterpart at the summit meeting that efforts were underway to resolve issues related to banking transactions, as several ministers from both sides worked on the issue.

Aleksei V Erkhov, Russia's ambassador to Türkiye, told a Turkish newspaper on Monday that US sanctions were disrupting trade with Ankara.

The United States and the European Union continue to cause a nightmare for the Turkish business community, which has suffered losses, he told the Ekonomim newspaper. I think Russian-Turkish trade will decline by the end of the year.

Gokhan Yardim, former chief executive of Turkey's national pipeline company Botas, said Turkey would still find a way to make its energy payments to Russia.

However, he recalled that Ankara's two contracts with Moscow would expire in 2026.