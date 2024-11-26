Donald Trump Jr. buys Maine hunting land from Austin Theriault family





HOLDEN, Maine — September 23, 2020 — Donald Trump Jr. speaks with supporters outside Maine Military Supply in Holden on September 23, 2020. A company owned by Trump Jr. purchased land at Crystal and Island Falls. Natalie Williams | BDN)

By Michael Shepherd, BDN Staff

A company led by Donald Trump Jr. purchased hunting land in northern Maine from the family of state Rep. Austin Theriault in a deal closed earlier this month.

The $1.39 million sale was for hundreds of acres in Crystal and Island Falls, although the exact amount is unclear in Aroostook County Register of Deeds records. President-elect Donald Trump's son is an avid hunter and the purchase area is prime for moose, deer and bear hunting.

This sale gives the Trump family a foothold in Maine, in the wake of the November 5 elections which brought its patriarch back to the White House. The transaction is also notable because it involved the family of Theriault, a former NASCAR driver and Republican who had Trump's support when he narrowly lost this year to U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a 2nd District Democrat.

The Maine land was purchased by a company formed in Florida earlier this month and of which Trump Jr. is one of its directors. He has hunted in the area before, shooting a bull moose in Stacyville during a 2022 hunt guided by a Brownville-based service.

The other two men listed in the filing are linked to Michael Liberty, a real estate developer who was pardoned by the elder Trump in the final hours of his first presidency in 2021.

That pardon centered on Liberty's prior conviction for violating campaign finance laws by illegally contributing $22,500 to Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential bid, but it also helped resolve a wire fraud and securities fraud he was fighting in federal court in Portland.

Trump Jr.'s business also includes attorney Anthony Fratianne, who works for the Liberty family, as well as Liberty's son, George Liberty. The Trump Organization, the family's main business, did not respond to emailed questions Monday evening.

Fratianne told Newsweek earlier this month that the Florida company was created to run a hunting camp in northern Maine, a likely reference to land purchased from the Theriaults.

The land was owned by TNT Holdings LP, a Fort Kent company owned by Steve Theriault, the Maine lawmaker's father. The family is in the logging and trucking business and owns land throughout Aroostook County.

In a statement released by his son's campaign spokesman, Steve Thériault said his family had worked with the Trump family for more than a year on the sale. The campaign did not respond to a question about whether Austin Thériault was involved in the deal.

“We hope their wonderful family will build many happy memories in this special place, just as our family was fortunate to do,” Steve Thériault said of the Trumps.

