One dead, dozens injured during protests by Imran Khan supporters in Pakistan | News of the demonstrations





Supporters of the former prime minister are marching towards the capital, Islamabad, to demand his release.

At least one police officer was killed and dozens injured in Pakistan as supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with security forces outside the capital, Islamabad, officials and the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Authorities have imposed a security lockdown in the country over the past two days after Khan called for a march to Parliament and a sit-in to demand his release.

On Monday, a police officer was shot dead, at least 119 others were injured and 22 police vehicles were set ablaze in clashes just outside Islamabad and elsewhere in Punjab province, the police chief said. provincial police, Usman Anwar. Two police officers are in critical condition, he added.

The PTI said many employees were also injured during the rally so far.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said those responsible for the policeman's death would be brought to justice.

Speaking at the funeral of Constable Muhammad Mubashir in Rawalpindi, Naqvi said this was not the first time police officers were killed during political protests.

Last time too, they attacked our martyred soldiers, and today we had to organize another funeral again, Naqvi told the media.

Those who called the protesters will be held responsible for this death. We will not spare anyone and proceedings will be initiated against each of them.

The protest march, which Khan described as the final call, is one of several demonstrations organized by his party to secure his release since his imprisonment in August last year.

His party said the imprisoned leader's third wife, Bushra Bibi, and a key aide, Ali Amin Gandapur, who is the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, led the march that arrived Monday evening right at the outside Islamabad.

Physically, it has been very difficult to travel constantly in this cold, but our morale is high and we look forward to reaching our destination later tonight, PTI chief Asim Arbab told Al Jazeera upon arriving at the Islamabad entry point.

Islamabad closed

In response to PTI's calls for protests in Islamabad, the government imposed measures such as closing entry and exit points to the city and enforcing internet shutdowns. Shipping containers were used to block the city's main roads and streets, and police and paramilitaries patrolled in riot gear.

Officials and witnesses said all public transport between cities and terminals had also been closed in the Eastern Province to keep protesters away, and gatherings in Islamabad had been banned.

All schools in the capital and neighboring Rawalpindi, which were closed on Monday, will also remain closed on Tuesday, authorities said.

Naqvi said security forces showed extreme restraint in dealing with protesters, some of whom he said fired live ammunition while police used rubber bullets and fired tear gas canisters.

It's easy to answer bullet with bullet, he said.

But Khan's party accused the government of using excessive violence to block protesters and said hundreds of its workers and leaders had been arrested.

They even fire live ammunition, one of Khan's aides, Shaukat Yousafzai, told Geo News.

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Geo News TV that the government had held talks with PTI leaders to calm the situation, but it had not yielded any results.

Sayed Zulfi Bukhari, a senior PTI leader and close aide of Khan, categorically rejected Asif's claim and said no kind of negotiation had taken place with the government.

We have entered Islamabad and we don't need to talk to the government, he told Al Jazeera.

Our demands are not at all unreasonable and it is something that every citizen of Pakistan should ask for.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/25/casualties-as-supporters-of-imran-khan-protest-in-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos