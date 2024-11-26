They presented a new book by Xi Jinping – DangDai





The book Foundations of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era was presented on November 25. The work was published in Argentina by the Corregidor publishing house, and in the online presentation and on the YouTube channel of the José C. Paz National University, the Chinese Ambassador to Argentina spoke: Wang Wei; the former Argentinian ambassador to Beijing Cow Sabino Narvajaand the director of the publishing house, Paula Pampin. Authorities from UNPaz Graduate School and Chinese Studies Specialization at Lans National University also participated. Daro Kusinskyrector of UNPaz, opened the activity presented by the academic director Camila Quian and welcome exhibitors as well as propose the general guidelines of the Master on China which opened this year. Pampin recalled that for seven years they have been publishing or co-editing texts on China so that the books circulate in the Latin American market with the voice of Chinese academics and a direct translation without the intermediation of English and by avoiding the misinformation that circulates there. The book was jointly produced with the Party School of the Central Committee of the National Academy of Governance of the Communist Party of China. Wang Wei spoke from his office at the Chinese Embassy and noted that Xi's book in Spanish in Argentina coincides with the ten years of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. The book therefore comes at an opportune time to understand the understanding of the Chinese political system and Xi's thought, the guiding ideology of the CCP, the guideline for the new era and the contemporary Chinese state. He said Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era is being manifested in practice. It inherits the theoretical achievements of the Party, advances with the times and applies the fundamental principles of Marxism to address current problems in China and the world, including socialist laws, human construction in general and governance. He then reflected on President Xi Jinping's various initiatives to address humanity's global challenges, also brought to the recent G20 in Brazil, with eight initiatives and five comprehensive development proposals for just development and global destiny. For his part, Vaca Narvaja highlighted the editorial work of disseminating current China and said that the Chinese president's book is important for our students in order to strengthen Argentine knowledge about this Asian country. When we talk about Xi's thought, we are talking about one of the most important leaders in the world, but also very important for Latin America. The Chinese President's ties with our region are notable because of the in-depth knowledge he has of our continent and our country in particular. Perhaps of all historical Chinese leaders, Xi Jinping is the one who has known our region best, and undoubtedly the one who has visited it the most. He touched on areas of the book such as ideas on the Belt and Road Initiative, which are manifested in Chinese infrastructure investments (he highlighted those in Latin America, without imposing conditionalities but with the vision of joint development) and other chapters of deep reflection. text in which Xi outlines his broad vision of China's politics and development as it relates to global destiny.

