Trump threatens China, Mexico and Canada with tariffs on opioids and immigration | Donald Trump





Trump announces he will sign an executive order to impose “25% tariffs on ALL products entering the United States” on Mexico and Canada.

Trump announced on Truth Social that he would sign an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on ALL products entering the United States, along with its ridiculous open borders, on Mexico and Canada.

He writes:

On January 20, as one of my many first executive orders, I will sign all necessary documents to impose a 25% tariff on ALL products entering the United States and its ridiculous open borders on Mexico and Canada . This tariff will remain in effect until drugs, especially Fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country!

China reacts to the announcement of customs tariffs: no one will win the trade or tariff war

The Chinese embassy in Washington responded to Trump's announcement, saying no one will win a trade war or tariff war, Reuters reports. More soon.

Updated at 9:06 p.m. EST

During his election campaign in October, Trump described tariffs as the nicest word in the dictionary and made clear his intention to reduce American companies' use of foreign goods and parts by raising their costs. He said the policy would strengthen the United States' international trade position and spur U.S. job growth.

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor, warned that tariffs don't work that way. A tariff is essentially a sales tax that increases the price of almost everything you buy. It's also regressive to take a higher percentage of workers' wages than those of the rich, he posted on social media.

Trump has already pledged to end China's most favored nation trade status and impose tariffs on Chinese imports of more than 60%, far higher than those imposed during his first term .

Trump's announcement Monday of plans for tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico triggered a rally in the dollar. It rose 1% against the Canadian dollar and 2% against the Mexican peso, while U.S. stock futures and Asian stock markets fell.

China's economy is in a much more vulnerable position given the prolonged housing downturn, debt risks and weak domestic demand.

Updated at 8:57 p.m. EST

Guardian Australia's Greg Jericho points out that America buys a large percentage of its cars from Canada and Mexico, which under the pricing plans announced today would likely cost consumers 25% more:

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackmans' analysis of Trump's tariffs is that they will not be implemented, or once implemented, they will be removed and that Trump is using the threat of tariffs as a weapon to get economic and political results, he wrote on X.

Ackman is a Trump supporter who, according to a Fortune article, may be involved in the work of the new Department of Government Effectiveness to be led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

ShareMissouri court upholds state law banning some gender-affirming health care

A Missouri court on Monday upheld a new state law that bans some gender-affirming health care for minors, the Associated Press reports, a victory for supporters of the ban amid a slew of lawsuits against Similar bans in other states continue to unfold.

Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey said in a statement that Missouri is the first state in the nation to successfully defend such a law in a trial court. Bailey, who tried to bar minors from gender-affirming health care by changing the rules but abandoned his efforts when the law passed, is tasked with defending the legislation in court.

“I am extremely proud of the thousands of hours my office has dedicated to shining a light on the lack of evidence supporting these irreversible procedures,” Bailey said. We will never stop fighting to ensure Missouri is the safest state in the country for children.

All major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association, have opposed the ban on gender-affirming care for minors and have supported medical care for young people when administered appropriately.

Lambda Legal and the ACLU of Missouri, which represents plaintiffs who sued to overturn the law, announced Monday they would appeal the ruling.

Missouri is among at least 26 states that have passed laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors.

A Louisiana civil court judge on Monday halted plans by state agencies to forcibly evacuate homeless encampments in New Orleans, Reuters reports.

Orleans Parish Civil Court Judge Ethel Julien issued a temporary restraining order preventing state police and two other agencies from evicting homeless people from their encampments in New Orleans or seizing their property without respecting city laws and due process.

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry earlier this month asked the city of New Orleans to remove a large encampment before Thanksgiving and warned he would intervene if the city did not comply.

If a judge believes people have a right to be in any public space they want, perhaps he should have them move into his chambers and courtroom, Landry said after the judge ruled 'ban order Monday.

Louisiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Katharine Stegall said the agency's legal team and the state attorney general's office are reviewing the order.

State police quickly halted operations and are complying with the restrictions imposed by the order, Stegall said.

Landry and New Orleans officials have clashed repeatedly over how to solve the city's homeless problem.

New Orleans City Councilwoman Lesli Harris said Monday that directing more resources to moving homeless people into stable housing is infinitely more effective than punitive cleanup of encampments.

Coordination between government and service providers when it comes to housing people is imperative, and the continued movement of people only makes it more difficult to house them, Harris said.

Jirari points out that tariffs on goods from Canada would particularly affect construction costs.

She writes that the 25% tariff announced recently by Trump,

This would significantly increase construction costs.

Key materials we rely on from Canada: $105 billion in cement/minerals rising to $131 billion $28 billion in wood/paper at $34 billion $33 billion in metals/tools at $42 billion dollars

Total gain: $41 billion more for the same materials. Construction has become more expensive.

Tahra Jirari, director of economic analysis at an organization called Chamber of Progress, which describes itself as a new tech industry coalition dedicated to a progressive society, economy, workforce and consumer climate , reacted to Trump's tariffs, stressing that they will lead to higher prices for consumers.

In an article she wrote about X, Trump pledges to implement 25% tariffs on ALL imports from Mexico and Canada if elected. That means higher prices for Americans. Pricing = taxes YOU pay to the store. Cars, food, electronics all cost more. Even your grocery bill would increase. Companies can't absorb 25% – it takes a toll on your wallet.

ShareTrump announces plans for additional 10% tariffs on goods from China due to fentanyl concerns

On Truth Social, Trump also announced that the United States would impose an additional 10% tariff on China, above any additional tariff, on all of its many products entering the United States of America.

He said the reason for the additional tariffs was China's inability to reduce the number of drugs entering the United States. His article on Truth Social says:

I have had numerous discussions with China about the massive quantities of drugs, including Fentanyl, being sent to the United States, but to no avail. Chinese officials told me they would impose the maximum penalty of death on any drug trafficker caught doing this, but unfortunately they never followed through and the drugs are flowing into our country. countries, mainly via Mexico, at levels never seen before. . Until they stop, we will impose an additional 10% tariff on China, above any additional tariff, on all of its many products entering the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Updated at 7:18 p.m. EST

