Politics
Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Trkiye
In his speech after the Presidential Cabinet meeting, President Erdoan said: What Trkiye is doing for Palestine, Gaza and Lebanon is much greater than what is visible, what is articulated or what is covered by the media. We will stand with our brothers and sisters with all our strength and means until the genocide ends and Gaza and Palestine are fully liberated.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan held a press conference following the Presidential Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex.
WE ARE THE LEADING PROVIDER OF HUMANITARIAN AID IN GAZA
President Erdoan said: “We have a very busy and complicated foreign policy agenda. The Israeli aggression against Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, extends to Syria and other countries. For exactly 14 months, a very bloody and extremely dangerous war has been going on right next to Trkiye, despite the insistence of some to ignore it. Trkiye is among the countries that have responded most forcefully to the Israeli government's aggressive policies since day one. We highlight the atrocities committed in Gaza at every international meeting we attend. With almost 86,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid, we are the leading provider of humanitarian aid to Gaza. We gave up nearly $9.5 billion in trade volume by stopping all trade with Israel.
President Erdoan said: We submitted our request a few months ago to intervene in the genocide case filed against Israel before the International Court of Justice. We are working with all international organizations, including the United Nations, to take measures to force Israel to end the conflicts. We have made intensive efforts to ensure that the Islamic world acts in unity against the Israeli government.
WHAT TRKYE IS DOING FOR PALESTINE IS FAR BIGGER THAN WHAT IS COVERED BY THE MEDIA
What Trkiye is doing for Palestine, Gaza and Lebanon is much bigger than what is visible, what is expressed or what is covered by the media, President Erdoan said. We will stand with our brothers and sisters with all our strength and means until the genocide ends and Gaza and Palestine are fully liberated. We firmly reaffirmed our determined position during our speech at the Joint Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Trkiyes' efforts to end the massacre in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid were praised at the meeting in Riyadh.
President Erdoan continued his speech as follows: We spoke about Israeli barbarity in Gaza as well as the climate crisis at the World Leaders Summit on Climate Action in Baku. I also spoke about the measures taken by Trkiye to combat climate change. I highlighted the importance of the zero waste movement, which transformed into a global project shortly after its launch with the initiative of my wife Emine Erdoans. During these two meetings, we held discussions with a large number of heads of state and government. I drew attention to the massacres in Gaza and Lebanon during all these meetings.
WE SUPPORT THE COURAGEOUS DECISION TAKEN BY THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT
President Erdoan further highlighted: During the official visit of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim to our country on November 14, the problems endured by our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as our trade and economic relations , were at the center of our discussions. Likewise, at the G20 summit in Brazil, we explained in detail to our counterparts the genocide in Gaza and the threats that Israel's occupation and invasion policies pose to our country, our region and the world entire.
Expressing his belief that the Palestinian people will finally achieve prosperity, peace and serenity after these difficult days, that the oppressors will lose and that the triumph will belong to the Palestinian cause, President Erdoan added: The perpetrators of the genocide will definitely be brought to justice. justice for the innocent blood they shed. The arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant constitutes a very courageous step taken in this direction. The circle is tightening around Netanyahu and his murderous network. The execution of this mandate serves as a test of integrity for countries party to the Rome Statute. In this regard, we find it commendable that the majority of countries required to implement the decision have expressed their support. As Trkiye, we support this courageous decision taken by the International Criminal Court.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.iletisim.gov.tr/english/haberler/detay/we-will-stand-by-our-brothers-and-sisters-with-all-our-strength-until-gaza-and-palestine-are-fully-liberated
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Outreach program Team Connect uses cricket to boost confidence and help Perth schoolgirls thrive
- Trump reportedly considers immediate dismissal of all transgender troops. Here's what that would mean.
- Turkish president, NATO chief discuss Russia-Ukraine war, Palestine
- Stars in every field who love table tennis, former table tennis legends and the superheroes of today's medal winners.
- Location of Prabowo, Gibran and Jokowi polling stations during the 2024 simultaneous regional elections
- ASU hockey ranked after sweep over No. 1 Denver
- Special Prosecutor Moves to Dismiss Trump's Election Interference and Classified Documents Cases
- Democratic governor explains his surprising support for RFK Jr.
- Pakistan protests: Police officer killed as PTI supporters continue march towards Islamabad to demand release of leader Imran Khan
- During Xi Jinping's Latin America tour, China signs more than 60 cooperation agreements
- Duke University
- Prosecutors drop federal criminal charges against Trump | BBC News