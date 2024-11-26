Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Trkiye

In his speech after the Presidential Cabinet meeting, President Erdoan said: What Trkiye is doing for Palestine, Gaza and Lebanon is much greater than what is visible, what is articulated or what is covered by the media. We will stand with our brothers and sisters with all our strength and means until the genocide ends and Gaza and Palestine are fully liberated.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan held a press conference following the Presidential Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex.

WE ARE THE LEADING PROVIDER OF HUMANITARIAN AID IN GAZA

President Erdoan said: “We have a very busy and complicated foreign policy agenda. The Israeli aggression against Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, extends to Syria and other countries. For exactly 14 months, a very bloody and extremely dangerous war has been going on right next to Trkiye, despite the insistence of some to ignore it. Trkiye is among the countries that have responded most forcefully to the Israeli government's aggressive policies since day one. We highlight the atrocities committed in Gaza at every international meeting we attend. With almost 86,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid, we are the leading provider of humanitarian aid to Gaza. We gave up nearly $9.5 billion in trade volume by stopping all trade with Israel.

President Erdoan said: We submitted our request a few months ago to intervene in the genocide case filed against Israel before the International Court of Justice. We are working with all international organizations, including the United Nations, to take measures to force Israel to end the conflicts. We have made intensive efforts to ensure that the Islamic world acts in unity against the Israeli government.

WHAT TRKYE IS DOING FOR PALESTINE IS FAR BIGGER THAN WHAT IS COVERED BY THE MEDIA

What Trkiye is doing for Palestine, Gaza and Lebanon is much bigger than what is visible, what is expressed or what is covered by the media, President Erdoan said. We will stand with our brothers and sisters with all our strength and means until the genocide ends and Gaza and Palestine are fully liberated. We firmly reaffirmed our determined position during our speech at the Joint Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Trkiyes' efforts to end the massacre in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid were praised at the meeting in Riyadh.

President Erdoan continued his speech as follows: We spoke about Israeli barbarity in Gaza as well as the climate crisis at the World Leaders Summit on Climate Action in Baku. I also spoke about the measures taken by Trkiye to combat climate change. I highlighted the importance of the zero waste movement, which transformed into a global project shortly after its launch with the initiative of my wife Emine Erdoans. During these two meetings, we held discussions with a large number of heads of state and government. I drew attention to the massacres in Gaza and Lebanon during all these meetings.

WE SUPPORT THE COURAGEOUS DECISION TAKEN BY THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

President Erdoan further highlighted: During the official visit of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim to our country on November 14, the problems endured by our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as our trade and economic relations , were at the center of our discussions. Likewise, at the G20 summit in Brazil, we explained in detail to our counterparts the genocide in Gaza and the threats that Israel's occupation and invasion policies pose to our country, our region and the world entire.

Expressing his belief that the Palestinian people will finally achieve prosperity, peace and serenity after these difficult days, that the oppressors will lose and that the triumph will belong to the Palestinian cause, President Erdoan added: The perpetrators of the genocide will definitely be brought to justice. justice for the innocent blood they shed. The arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant constitutes a very courageous step taken in this direction. The circle is tightening around Netanyahu and his murderous network. The execution of this mandate serves as a test of integrity for countries party to the Rome Statute. In this regard, we find it commendable that the majority of countries required to implement the decision have expressed their support. As Trkiye, we support this courageous decision taken by the International Criminal Court.

