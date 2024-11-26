Judge dismisses Trump 2020 election case at prosecutors' request





Citation of policy barring prosecution of sitting presidentsCourts must approve both removal requests

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed the federal criminal case accusing Donald Trump of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat after prosecutors decided to drop those charges and a second case against the president-elect, citing Justice Department policy. against the prosecution of a sitting president.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's order ends federal efforts to hold Trump criminally responsible for his attempts to retain power after losing the 2020 election, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a crowd of people. his supporters.

The move comes after special prosecutor Jack Smith, the lead prosecutor overseeing both cases, decided to dismiss the election case and end his attempt to revive a separate case accusing Trump of illegally retaining classified documents when he left office in 2021 after his first term as president. .

This represents a major legal victory for the Republican president-elect, who won the November 5 US election and is expected to return to office on January 20.

The Justice Department policy cited by prosecutors dates back to the 1970s. It believes a criminal prosecution of a sitting president would violate the U.S. Constitution by undermining the ability of the nation's chief executive to function. The courts will still have to approve both requests from prosecutors.

In a filing in the election subversion case, prosecutors said department policy requires the case to be dismissed before Trump returns to the White House.

“This result is not based on the merits or strength of the case against the defendant,” prosecutors wrote in the filing.

Prosecutors handling the documents case indicated they would still ask a federal appeals court to take up the case against two Trump associates accused of obstructing that investigation.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung hailed what he called a “major victory for the rule of law.”

Trump had faced criminal charges in four cases – both brought by Smith and two in state courts in New York and Georgia. He was convicted in the New York case while the Georgia case, which also involves his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, is in limbo.

[1/2]Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Special Advisor Jack Smith are seen in a combination of file photos in Washington, U.S., 2023. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis, Kevin Wurm/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights, opens a new tab

In a social media post on Monday, Trump denounced the lawsuits, calling them “a low point in our country's history.”

The actions taken by Smith, appointed in 2022 by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, represent a remarkable departure from the special prosecutor who obtained indictments against Trump in two separate cases, charging him with integrity-threatening crimes American elections and national security. Prosecutors acknowledged that electing a president facing pending criminal cases created an unprecedented difficult situation for the Justice Department.

Chutkan left open the possibility that prosecutors would seek to charge Trump again after he leaves office, but prosecutors would likely face difficulty bringing a case so long after the conduct involved in the case occurred.

Trump pleaded not guilty in August 2023 to four federal charges accusing him of conspiring to obstruct vote collection and certification following his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump, who as president will again oversee the Justice Department, was expected to order an end to the 2020 federal election case and Smith's appeal in the documents case.

Florida-based Judge Aileen Cannon, whom Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed the classified documents case in July, ruling that Smith was wrongly appointed to his role as special counsel.

Smith's office appealed the decision and said Monday that the appeal would continue with respect to Trump's personal assistant Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, manager of his Mar-a-Lago resort. who had previously been indicted alongside Trump in the case. case. Nauta and De Oliveria have pleaded not guilty, as has Trump.

In connection with the 2020 election, Trump's lawyers previously said they would seek to dismiss the charges based on a July U.S. Supreme Court ruling that former presidents benefit from broad immunity from prosecution for official actions taken while in the White House.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in all cases and argued that the US justice system had been turned against him to harm his presidential campaign. He vowed during the campaign that he would fire Smith if he returned to the presidency.

In May, Trump became the first former president to be convicted of a crime when a New York jury found him guilty of criminal charges related to money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election His sentencing in this case has been postponed indefinitely.

The criminal case against Trump in Georgia state court over the 2020 election has stalled.

Reporting by Andrew Goudsward. Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Scott Malone, Jonathan Oatis, Will Dunham and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles., opens a new tab

