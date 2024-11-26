During Xi Jinping's Latin America tour, China signs more than 60 cooperation agreements





STRENGTHS: In Peru, Xi Jinping virtually inaugurated the port of Chancay, which aspires to become the first smart and green port in South America.

During his visit, the Chinese president signed more than 60 cooperation agreements and participated in nearly 40 bilateral and multilateral events.

The leaders of Brazil and China signed 37 agreements ranging from trade and tourism to agriculture, industry, science and technology, health, energy, culture and education. Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent tour of Latin America played an important role in the global geopolitical panorama. During his visit, Xi signed more than 60 cooperation agreements and participated in nearly 40 bilateral and multilateral events. The signed agreements cover a wide range of areas, including infrastructure, energy, technology and trade. In Peru, Xi Jinping virtually inaugurated the port of Chancay, an emblematic project financed by China with an investment of more than $3 billion as part of the Belt and Road Initiative in Peru. The port, described as South America's first smart, green port, promises to transform trade routes between Asia and Latin America. The Minister of Transport, Raúl Pérez, assures that Peru aspires to be the Singapore of Latin America. PERU, LIMA – NOVEMBER 16, 2024: Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Peruvian President Dina Boluarte shake hands before the economic leaders' meeting held as part of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum at the Lima Convention Center. Source: PAA / Valery Sharifulin/Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Sipa USA In Brazil, Xi Jinping maintained strategic and in-depth communication with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The leaders signed 37 agreements ranging from trade and tourism to agriculture, industry, science and technology, health, energy, culture and education. The Chinese president's tour took place against a backdrop of growing global uncertainty, marked by Donald Trump's recent election victory in the United States and his threats to impose tariffs of up to 60% on Chinese imports. At the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, President Xi Jinping stressed the need to build a global economy characterized by cooperation, stability, openness, innovation and respect for the environment. In this scenario, the Asian president took advantage of his visit to Brazil to send a clear message in defense of multilateralism and show China as a responsible country committed to equity, justice and inclusion. At the event, Argentine President Javier Milei shook hands with his Chinese counterpart, invited him to visit Buenos Aires and proposed increasing Argentine exports to the Asian giant, in a pragmatic gesture over to his position of not maintaining ties. with the “communists” during the presidential campaign. President Xi Jinping's tour of Latin America reinforces the idea of ​​the importance of this region for the Asian giant, amid criticism that the United States has relegated it to the background, which could be accentuated by a Donald Trump who he will surely take care of. the domestic agenda of his country, under the flag of protectionism. Listen to the full report in the podcast at the top of the page.

