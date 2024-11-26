Pakistan protests: Police officer killed as PTI supporters continue march towards Islamabad to demand release of leader Imran Khan





Hundreds of supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan converged on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Monday to demand his release and pledge to march to Parliament for a sit-in protest. Authorities imposed a strict lockdown, erecting barricades on highways to block protesters, as Khan's party reported clashes and unrest in other parts of the country. As protests continue, a police officer has reportedly been killed. Many people from both sides were also injured in violent clashes between Imran Khan's supporters and security personnel near Islamabad on Monday. The casualties were confirmed by both a government minister and representatives of Khan's political party, according to Reuters. Regarding the protest, in an update provided on Monday evening, the PTI said that the convoy from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has entered Islamabad while others are expected to reach it as soon as the obstacles are cleared. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa convoy entered Islamabad limits! Convoys are reaching Islamabad from all over Pakistan, we stopped only after reaching Islamabad,” PTI said. “Where there are obstacles, as soon as they are removed, these caravans will return to Islamabad. These caravans will hit Islamabad like tsunami waves every day. This will continue until we win Khan's demands and the war for true freedom. We will not stop, we will not give in. And we will die liberated, added Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi. addressed the gathering near Hazara Interchange saying: My brothers, we will not end this march until Imran is with us, she said. last breath and you all must support me It is not just about my husband but also about the country and its leader The procession is led by KP Chief Minister Amin Ali Gandapur. including Sanam Javaid Khan, Babar Saleem Swati, Faisal Javed and Omar Ayub Khan, were also part of the protest. Speaking to Dawn.com at Attock's Burhan Interchange, PTI's Shaukat Yousafzai confirmed the progress of the convoys, noting their slow progress due to the size and obstacles. He said the police withdrew after seeing the huge gathering. Yousafzai confirmed Gandapur's intention to reach D-Chowk peacefully but at any cost. He added that the party would continue its protests until innocent political prisoners, including Khan, were released. Yousafzai criticized the government as incompetent, focusing only on baton-charging the public and blocking roads. PTI's lawyer Gohar also asserted that the protest would continue. This is Khan Sahib's last call, it is not possible to undo this, he said. Roads leading to Islamabad's red zone, except Margalla Road, are blocked. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari questioned the effectiveness of the protest. In this last call [] I don't think there will be a bigger disappointment than this, she remarked. Bukhari noted that around 80 arrests took place during Sunday's protests in Punjab. The demonstration, initially planned for November 24, has been delayed. The Islamabad High Court ruled the protest illegal and ordered the government to maintain order, especially with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arriving in Islamabad for a three-day visit. PTI chief Asad Qaiser said the march would take a few days to reach Islamabad. Police used tear gas against protesters near Attock, who responded by throwing stones and setting fire to a toll booth and a van. However, the PTI used large industrial fans to counter the tear gas. Ikram Khattana, PTI social media manager in KP, said six locally made ventilators were part of the convoy from Peshawar, as reported by Dawn. The administration remains firm in preventing protesters from entering Islamabad. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced arrests for any attempted entry. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar called the protest a well-thought-out plot, noting that its timing coincided with Lukashenko's visit. Moreover, provincial Information Minister Uzma Bukhari, while confirming that authorities had arrested around 80 Khan supporters, said: “We would not let them storm the capital. The protest, which Khan called a “last call”, represents one of several rallies organized by his party to demand his freedom since his imprisonment in August last year. Their previous demonstration in Islamabad at the beginning of October had given rise to unrest. Khan, who was removed from power by a parliamentary vote in 2022 following disagreements with Pakistan's influential military, faces various charges, including corruption and inciting violence, which he and his party accuse . systematically reject.

