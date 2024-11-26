Special Prosecutor Moves to Dismiss Trump's Election Interference and Classified Documents Cases





WASHINGTON (AP) Federal prosecutors decided Monday to dismiss criminal charges against President-elect Donald Trump that accused him of plotting to overturn the 2020 election and drop the classified documents case against him, citing the long-standing Justice Department policy that sitting presidents cannot cope. criminal prosecution.

The decision by special counsel Jack Smith, who had fiercely sought to hold Trump criminally responsible for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, represented the end of the federal effort against the former president following his election victory this month, despite election-related cases and several other unrelated criminal charges, he returns to the White House.

READ MORE: Judge indefinitely delays Trump's sentencing date in hush money case

The decision, revealed in court documents, also serves as a predictable but nonetheless stunning conclusion to criminal cases that had been seen as the most perilous of multiple legal threats Trump faced. This reflects the practical consequences of Trump's victory, ensuring that he enters office without any checks on his hoarding of top secret documents and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Smith's team stressed that the decision to drop the lawsuits in federal courts in Washington and Florida was not a reflection of their views on the merits of the cases, but rather a reflection of their commitment towards the department's long-standing policy.

This ban is categorical and does not depend on the seriousness of the crimes charged, the strength of the government's evidence or the merits of the prosecution, which the government fully supports, prosecutors wrote in their brief filed Monday in the case of electoral interference.

The decision was expected after Smith's team began evaluating how to end both the 2020 election interference case and the separate classified documents case following Trump's victory in the Vice President Kamala Harris. The Justice Department believes Trump can no longer be tried under a long-standing policy that sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted.

Trump called both cases politically motivated and vowed to fire Smith upon taking office in January.

The 2020 election case brought last year was once considered one of the most serious legal threats facing the Republican as he vied to win back the White House. But he quickly stopped amid legal disputes over Trump's broad claims of immunity from prosecution for acts he committed while in the White House.

In July, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled for the first time that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution and sent the case back to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to determine what allegations the act charges, if any, could be the subject of a trial.

The case was just beginning to pick up steam in the trial court in the weeks leading up to this year's election. Smith's team filed a lengthy brief in October laying out new evidence it planned to use against him at trial, accusing him of resorting to crimes in an increasingly desperate effort to overturn the will of voters after his defeat against Biden.

Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this story.

