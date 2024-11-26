Location of Prabowo, Gibran and Jokowi polling stations during the 2024 simultaneous regional elections





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – Simultaneous regional elections will take place on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. All are encouraged to exercise their right to vote. The government also declared the simultaneous regional elections a national holiday, in accordance with Presidential Decree Number 33 regarding the voting day for the election of governors and deputy governors, regents and deputy regents, as well as mayors and deputy mayors in 2024 as a national holiday. Public holiday determined in Jakarta on November 21, 2024. The President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia will also exercise their right to vote in the simultaneous regional elections. The head of the presidential communications office, Hasan Nasbi, said that the president Prabowo Subianto will exercise their right to vote in the simultaneous regional elections in Bojong Koneng, Bogor, West Java or near a private residence. “The plan is to be in Bojong Koneng, according to his speech at the KTP,” Hasan said via a short message in Jakarta, Monday (25/11), as quoted by Antara. Meanwhile, Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka is expected to vote in the regional elections (pilkada) in Solo, Central Java. Chairman of the Surakarta City KPU Yustinus Arya Artheswara said Gibran's name was included in the Final Voter List (DPT) at TPS 18 Manahan, Solo. Then, Joko Widodo was also registered at Solo DPT, where the location of the TPS was different from Gibran. The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia will vote during TPS 12 in Sumber. “Mr. Jokowi is at TPS 12 in Sumber,” Arya said. Regarding the services provided by the agents, he said, there is nothing different. However, according to him, security will be a little different. “For these TPS, the treatment from us is the same as other TPS, maybe the police will increase the manpower,” he said. Arya also received information that candidate number 02 for Governor of Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi, would vote in Solo City. “Mr Luthfi at TPS 1 Sumber. However, we have not yet received the data because Mr. Luthfi is not registered at the Surakarta DPT, there is also no data to move voters,” he said. Therefore, he said, Ahmad Luthfi could exercise his right to vote armed with a Surakarta KTP. “Enter DPK (special voter list) voters, voting time is from 12:00 to 13:00 WIB,” he said.

