Turkish president, NATO chief discuss Russia-Ukraine war, Palestine





ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday discussed the Russian-Ukrainian war and steps that can be taken to end the ongoing massacre in Palestine, according to Turkey's communications directorate. During their meeting in the capital Ankara, the two leaders also discussed joint steps to be taken in the fight against terrorism, Turkey hosting the NATO summit in 2026, solidarity of NATO allies with Ankara in the supply of equipment for the defense industry and Turkey's contributions as a NATO ally. , indicates a press release from management. The Turkish leader also thanked Rutte for his messages of solidarity following last month's terrorist attack on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara. Rutte, for his part, said on X that they discussed “the terrorist threat, the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East.” “In an increasingly unpredictable world, Turkey makes an invaluable contribution to NATO,” he added. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, communications director Fahrettin Altun and top presidential adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic also attended the meeting at the presidential complex, which marked Rutte's first visit to Turkey since taking office last month. Bilateral meetings and visit to Turkish aerospace industries Fidan also held individual talks with the NATO chief, the Foreign Ministry said. Rutte also met Guler at the Ministry of National Defense as part of his visit to Ankara. In a separate meeting, Rutte, accompanied by his delegation, visited the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries in the capital. “As part of the visit, an important information and consultation meeting on our defense industry was held with the NATO delegation,” said Haluk Gorgun, head of the Defense Industry Agency , who was also present at the meeting. Gorgun said they discussed the importance of “Turkey's strong presence in NATO, the need for sustainable defense industry cooperation with NATO countries and of the potential for future joint projects. Rutte, a former Dutch prime minister, became NATO's 14th secretary general in October, succeeding long-serving Jens Stoltenberg. Turkey has been a member of the alliance since 1952, more than 70 years. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

