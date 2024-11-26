Judge rejects Jack Smith's election case against Trump





A federal judge has dismissed a major case against Donald Trump, alleging he illegally sought to overturn the 2020 election.

Jack Smith, the special prosecutor who brought the criminal case against Trump, had requested that the charges be dropped, citing a Justice Department policy that prohibits prosecuting a sitting president.

Judge Tanya Chutkan dismissed the case “without prejudice,” meaning the charges could be refiled after Trump finishes his second term.

Smith also requested that his case accusing Trump of improper storage of classified documents be dismissed. Trump pleaded not guilty in both cases.

The Justice Department has long held that the United States Constitution prohibits the federal indictment and subsequent criminal prosecution of a sitting president, Smith wrote in an election filing.

This result is not based on the merits or strength of the case against the defendant, Smith added in the six-page filing.

After leaving office, Trump crossed unprecedented legal territory for a former president, becoming the first to face a criminal trial and subsequent conviction in a case related to payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

As of earlier this year, he was facing nearly 100 criminal charges related to the two federal and other cases. Then the Supreme Court ruled this summer that he couldn't be prosecuted for “official acts” performed as president, and Trump won the election a few months later. Today, almost all of those charges have been dropped, with prosecutions in the state of Georgia currently on hold.

Smith's request in the documents case, also seeking “without prejudice” dismissal, must also be approved by a judge,

Trump posted on his social media site Truth Social that the federal cases were “empty and illegal, and should never have been brought.”

“It was a political hijacking and a low point in our country’s history that such a thing could have happened, and yet, I persevered, against all odds,” he wrote.

Vice President-elect JD Vance said the lawsuits were “always political.”

“If Donald J. Trump had lost an election, he very well could have spent the rest of his life in prison,” he wrote on social media.

Trump had pledged to get rid of Smith as soon as he took office. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith in 2022 to take over the two federal investigations into Trump's conduct. Smith reportedly said he plans to step down next year.

The request to dismiss Trump's election subversion case marks the end of a long legal saga.

Smith had to refile election subversion charges against the former president, based on the Supreme Court's ruling that Trump was immune from certain prosecutions.

The special prosecutor had argued in a revised indictment that Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election were related to his campaign and therefore not official acts.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals was also considering Smith's appeal to pursue the classified documents case, in which Trump was accused of storing dozens of sensitive files at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and obstructing the government's efforts to recover them. them. Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, initially threw it out because she ruled that Smith had been improperly appointed to lead the case.

When Trump won the 2024 election this month, Smith began taking steps to end both cases, although he said in Monday's filing that the filing appeal would continue for two other defendants in the classified documents case, Trump employees Walt Nauta and Carlos De. Oliveira.

Trump's return to the White House also left several state-level criminal cases against him in limbo.

His sentencing for his New York State criminal conviction has been delayed indefinitely.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, where Trump also faces election subversion charges, an appeals court is considering overturning a previous ruling allowing Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis to stay on the case despite a relationship she had with a prosecutor she hired.

Since Trump won the 2024 presidency, his criminal problems have disappeared, said former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani.

It is well established that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c4gvd7kxxj5o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos