Donald Trump says he will hit China, Canada and Mexico with new tariffs

Donald Trump announced he would impose 25 percent tariffs on all imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as additional 10 percent tariffs on Chinese goods, accusing those countries of allowing illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

In a post on his social media site Truth Social, Trump said he would impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico on his first day in office on ALL products entering the United States, as well as its borders ridiculously open, which would remain in place until such measures are taken. time when drugs, especially Fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country.

Trump said the tariffs on China would apply to all imports and would be in addition to existing levies, while criticizing Beijing for failing to keep promises to impose the death penalty on people who sell fentanyl , a deadly synthetic opioid.

The announcements serve as a kickoff to Trump's confrontational new trade policies, following an election in which he campaigned on expanded tariffs and lambasted the Americas' trading partners. Trump had previously threatened to impose blanket tariffs of more than 60% on all Chinese imports.

Tough new tariffs on imports from the United States' three largest trading partners would significantly raise costs and disrupt business in all affected economies, said Erica York of the Tax Foundation, a think tank based in Washington. Even the threat of tariffs can have a deterrent effect.

The US dollar index jumped 0.3 percent on the news, putting pressure on other currencies. The Canadian dollar fell 0.9 percent, while the Mexican peso also lost 0.9 percent, adding to a sharp depreciation this year. China's renminbi fell 0.2 percent to RMB 7.25, the euro weakened 0.4 percent and the pound sterling edged down 0.3 percent.

China hit back at Trump's comments, which state broadcaster CCTV called irresponsible. Beijing has sought to present itself as the guardian of open global trade, despite accusations of heavily subsidizing its manufacturers and maintaining strict barriers for international companies' access to parts of its domestic market.

Economic globalization is an irreversible historical trend, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said Tuesday at the opening of an exhibition on global supply chains in Beijing. He added that China will strive to build an open global economic system and safeguard the stability and unhindered operation of the global industrial supply chain.

Trump had particularly targeted Mexico, the United States' largest trading partner, during his election campaign, threatening to impose whatever tariffs were necessary at 100 percent, 200 percent, 1,000 percent to keep out Chinese cars. to cross the southern border.

He also warned Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum that she would impose 25 percent tariffs if she did not crack down on the onslaught of criminals and drugs crossing the border.

The levies could be imposed using executive powers that would override the USMCA, the free trade agreement Trump signed with Canada and Mexico during his first term.

There is strong integration of North American manufacturing in many sectors, particularly automotive, so that would be very disruptive for many U.S. businesses and industries, said Warren Maruyama, former general counsel at the Office of the United States Trade Representative. Tariffs are inflationary and will drive up prices, he added.

In a joint statement, the Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, Chrystia Freeland, and the Minister of Public Safety, Dominic LeBlanc, praised the bilateral relationship with the United States as one of the strongest and closest. .. particularly in matters of trade and border security.

They also noted that Canada buys more from the United States than China, Japan, France and the United Kingdom combined.

Even if it's a negotiating strategy, I don't see what Canada has to offer that Trump isn't already getting, said Carlo Dade, director of trade and trade infrastructure at the Canada West Foundation , a think tank.

While Trump has made tariffs the centerpiece of his economic pitch to voters, President Joe Biden has also increased levies on Chinese imports. In May, the Biden administration sharply increased tariffs on a range of imported clean energy technologies, including increasing tariffs on electric vehicles from China to 100%.

The Biden administration has also pushed Beijing for several years to crack down on the production of fentanyl ingredients, which it says has cost nearly 75,000 American lives in 2023. Beijing agreed this year to impose controls on chemicals essential to the manufacture of fentanyl following meetings with senior officials. American officials.

Additional reporting by William Sandlund in Hong Kong, Christine Murray in Mexico, Ilya Gridneff in Toronto, Joe Leahy in Beijing and Alex Rogers in Washington

