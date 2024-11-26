Pakistan: Shoot on sight order as pro-Imran Khan PTI protest rally turns deadly; 5 killed | World News





At least four security forces and a protester were reportedly killed on Monday, as dozens of supporters of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan marched towards the capital and were stopped by tear gas canisters fired by cops, which prompted the country's military to later fire. to orders on sight.

The protest march led by Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi began on Sunday, November 24, and reached Islamabad on Monday evening. (X/@PTIofficial)

Clashes erupted when protesters demanding the release of Imran Khan entered the capital Islamabad on Monday evening, sidestepping efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government to end nationwide unrest.

The protest march led by Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi began on Sunday and reached Islamabad on Monday evening. The protest extended into Tuesday, with demonstrators resuming their march towards D-Chowk, near several strategic buildings in the capital.

According to the Pakistani English daily The Nation, four paratroopers were martyred and the army, under Article 245, was deployed and authorized to shoot on sight.

“The government showers chemicals”

A video shared on social media showed supporters of Imran Khan wearing gas masks and goggles to carry out the march amid a heavy security deployment that made travel between Islamabad and other cities almost impossible . Ambulances and cars were seen turning back from areas along the key Grand Trunk Road highway in Punjab province where shipping containers were used to block roads.

The PTI shared several videos and images of injured protesters and re-shared a message on Tuesday claiming that the government was spraying chemicals on protesters from planes.

A video circulating online showed protesters using heavy machinery to remove the containers. We are determined and we will reach Islamabad even if the police use tear gas to stop our march, the Associated Press quoted senior PTI leader Kamran Bangash as saying.

We will overcome every obstacle one by one, and our supporters are removing shipping containers from the roads. »

Bangash also said Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, who was recently released on bail in a corruption case, would lead the march alongside Ali Amin Gandapur, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where Khan's party remains in power.

Former cricket star Imran Khan has been in jail for over a year and faces over 150 cases related to his tenure as Pakistan's prime minister. The cases range from corruption to incitement to violence and abuse of power.

Schools closed, mobile services canceled

All educational institutions have been closed in Islamabad due to security concerns, according to a notice from the local administration cited in a Bloomberg report, which adds that mobile phone services in some areas have also been suspended as well as a ban on gatherings of more than five people in the capital.

Usman Anwar, police chief of Punjab province, said Monday that 119 police officers had been injured in several incidents in the region, located just south of the capital.

Earlier on Monday, nearly 50 kilometers from Islamabad, Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, dressed in a head-to-toe white burqa, was seen addressing protesters while sitting in a truck, urging them to remain determined to achieve their goal and Khan free. She then chanted, God is great and left.

