Violence in Pakistan – 5 killed in Pak as Imran Khan supporters march towards Islamabad and clash with police





Five security forces were killed and dozens, including police officers, injured in Pakistan as supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan marched to the capital on Monday and continued their protest on Tuesday. As protesters promised to go further, the government deployed the army to Islamabad.

The protest march led by Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, which began on Sunday and reached Islamabad on Monday evening, witnessed clashes with police and security forces. On Tuesday, protesters resumed their march towards D-Chowk, near several strategic buildings in the capital, where they plan to gather.

According to local media, a police officer was fatally shot and four paratroopers were crushed by demonstrators. Dozens of people were injured as the city witnessed heightened tensions, a series of violence, attacks on police and burning of vehicles as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers advanced towards the capital.

Imran Khan, the PTI chief, had made a “final call” for nationwide protests from Sunday, rejecting what he described as a “stolen mandate”. The party urged the public to join the protests to “break the chains of slavery”. The protesters, led by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi, began their march towards Islamabad on Sunday.

The government blocked highways using shipping containers, concrete barriers and barricades. However, protesters used lifting equipment and heavy machinery to remove obstacles, heading towards the national capital, sparking violent clashes.

Provincial police chief Usman Anwar confirmed that one police officer was shot dead, at least 119 others were injured and 22 police vehicles were set on fire in clashes near Islamabad and in the province of Punjab. Two officers remain in critical condition. Imran Khan also reported injuries among his supporters.

Some miscreants drove their vehicles into rangers on the Srinagar highway, killing four of them and injuring five others, security forces told Pak Geo TV.

According to reports, the government tried to convince the PTI to end its protest or agree to a location away from the city to hold a protest. However, Bushra Bibi rejected the proposal and insisted on progressing towards D-Chowk.

The government is planning strict measures, with Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warning the former ruling party of serious “consequences” if they enter the high security zone.

Imran Khan has been embroiled in numerous cases since his government was toppled by a no-confidence vote in 2022. He has been incarcerated in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi since last year, facing, according to his party, more of 200 cases. He has been released on bail in some cases, convicted in others, and hearings are underway in other cases.

Khan's party won the largest number of seats in February's general election, although he ran as an independent after being denied an election symbol. The PTI leader claimed that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalition partners, including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), “stole the mandate” to seize power at the federal level .

Published on:

November 26, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/pakistan-islamabad-violence-d-chowk-imran-khan-pti-party-army-clash-protest-2640111-2024-11-26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos