'Bullet with bullet': Imran Khan supporters break lockdown in Islamabad; main developments





Thousands of supporters of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with police in Islamabad on Tuesday, breaking through a barricade of shipping containers surrounding the capital. Despite the government's warning of open fire, protesters continued their march, demanding Khan's release. Meanwhile, the government said four security officials were killed “during the attack” by protesters. Late in the night, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned protesters that police would use live ammunition in response to protesters' shooting. He said: If they shoot bullets again, bullet will be answered with bullet. Here are the main developments in the story: 4 security officers killed by protesters: Pakistani government protesters gathering in the capital on Tuesday to demand the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan killed four members of the country's security forces , according to the government. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed in a statement that members of the Rangers paramilitary force were “killed during the attack” by protesters in central Islamabad.

State fires tear gas, bullets as Khan supporters violate lockdown

Pakistani security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at thousands of protesters demanding the release of Khan, who defied police confinement to enter the capital. “We are deeply frustrated with the government, it does not know how to operate,” said one protester. Kalat Khan told AFP on Monday that “the treatment we are receiving is unfair and cruel.”

We call on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights (United States)

The US State Department expressed support for the Pakistani people's right to peaceful protest and urged Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and freedoms. “We call on the protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence and, at the same time, we call on the Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and ensure respect for the laws and the constitution of Pakistan as part of their efforts to maintain law and order,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

PTI leaders meet Imran Khan

PTI leaders met Imran Khan late Monday evening, where they reportedly presented the government's proposals to the incarcerated party leader. The outcome of the meeting was unclear as the PTI delegation left without addressing the media, Dawn reported. Earlier, sources had suggested that PTI and government officials had held talks to finalize a protest venue in Islamabad that would not disrupt peace. Although both sides did not explicitly confirm these discussions, Naqvi hinted that the government was still waiting for PTI's response.

Over 4,000 PTI supporters arrested; Internet services closed

To prevent the protest, police have arrested more than 4,000 Imran Khan supporters since Friday and cut mobile and internet services in some areas. The government reported that one police officer was killed and nine others seriously injured during two days of clashes as protesters approached. a court on Thursday banned gatherings in the capital, and Interior Minister Naqvi warned that anyone violating the order would be arrested.

