Pakistan: five dead and dozens injured in clashes between supporters of Imran Khan and security forces | Pakistan





At least five police and paramilitary personnel were killed and dozens injured in Pakistan as thousands of supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan broke through security barriers and entered the capital Islamabad on Tuesday morning.

Authorities have imposed a security lockdown in the capital for the past three days after Khan called on supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to march to Parliament for a sit-in to demand his release.

On Tuesday morning, it was reported that thousands of Khans' supporters had broken through barriers and entered Islamabad, where they were marching towards the Red Zone, an area in the center of the capital where parliament and other diplomatic buildings are located . The area resembled a fortress of barriers, shipping containers and police in riot gear.

The protesters were led by Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, who was recently released from prison, and Khan's key aide, Ali Amin Gandapur, who is the chief minister of the PTI stronghold of Khyber province Pakhtunkhwa.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had previously warned that Khan's supporters would not be allowed to go to parliament and said the government would be forced to take extreme measures if they tried to do so, which could include the imposition of a curfew or the deployment of military troops. We will not let them cross our red lines, he said.

Naqvi said the government had offered the PTI land outside Islamabad to hold its protest and the offer had been conveyed to Khan in his jail cell, but they were still waiting for a response.

PTI's main demand for the protest is Khan's release, alleging that the former prime minister is being held as a political prisoner and that the hundreds of charges against him are fabricated by his political opponents.

Ousted from power by Parliament in 2022 after falling out with Pakistan's powerful military, Khan faces accusations ranging from corruption to inciting violence, which he and his party deny.

The government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, resorted to a heavy-handed response to try to prevent Khan's supporters from reaching the capital. Highways leading to Islamabad were blocked by shipping containers and thousands of police and paramilitaries flooded the streets, firing rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters. Public transport to the city was also closed to keep Khan's supporters away.

One police officer was shot and killed in the clashes, while at least 119 others were injured, and 22 police vehicles were torched in clashes just outside Islamabad and elsewhere in Punjab province, said provincial police chief Usman Anwar. Two police officers were in critical condition, he said.

Four other paramilitary Rangers officers were killed in the Islamabad suburbs, apparently when they were run over by a car driven by PTI protesters.

Many PTI supporters were also injured and Khan's party accused the government of using excessive violence. They even fire live ammunition, one of Khan's aides, Shaukat Yousafzai, told Geo News.

Provincial Information Minister Uzma Bukhari said around 80 Khan supporters were arrested, but the PTI claimed around 5,000 of them were stopped by police as they marched towards Islamabad across the country.

Gatherings in Islamabad were banned, while all schools in the capital and neighboring Rawalpindi were to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday, authorities said.

The protest march, which Khan described as the final call, is one of several demonstrations organized by his party to secure his release since his imprisonment in August last year. The party's last demonstration in Islamabad, in early October, turned violent.

