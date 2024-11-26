6 people killed as protests by Imran Khan supporters in Pakistan turn violent; shoot-on-sight orders for the army | Pakistan News





Six people, including four paramilitaries and two police officers, were killed and more than 100 security forces injured on Tuesday as a protest by supporters of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan turned violent.

The situation, which is now beyond administrative control, prompted the government to deploy the army in the national capital on Tuesday, with orders to “shoot on sight”, state media reported.

The escalation of violence comes after protesters, supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs (PTI), began demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who entered Islamabad on Monday, defying government efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to quell nationwide protests. .

Local media reported that four rangers died when a vehicle of the PTI protest rally rammed into the security personnel on duty. The Nation reported that five other people, including Rangers and police officers, were seriously injured.

Supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party burn bushes to reduce the impact of tear gas shells fired by police to disperse them during a rally demanding Khan's release , on a highway in Ghazi, Attock district, Pakistan. (PA)

The Pakistani army was deployed to quell protests under Article 245 and was ordered to shoot on sight. Zulfi Bukhari, a PTI spokesperson, said one of the protesters was killed and 20 others injured as authorities confronted the demonstrators.

Pakistani authorities did not comment on Bukhari's statement, but blamed the unrest on PTI supporters and added that a police officer also died and more than 119 people were injured during violent protests.

According to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, hundreds of Imran Khan supporters have been arrested across the country in several cities during protests and skirmishes.

