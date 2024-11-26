Imran Khan supporters violate Islamabad lockdown, six killed in violence





Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party aim to throw stones with a slingshot after police fired tear gas to disperse them during clashes, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on November 26, 2024. | Photo credit: AP

Supporters demanding the release of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, broke through a ring of shipping containers blocking the capital Islamabad, while at least six people died in protest-related violence. Protesters clashed with security forces and ignored the government's threat to respond with gunfire.

The dead included four members of the security services and a civilian who were killed when a vehicle hit them on a street. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the attack on Tuesday, saying an anarchist group was deliberately targeting law enforcement. No responsibility was claimed for the ramming. A police officer died in another incident.

Police officers attempt to fire rubber bullets and tear gas grenades to disperse supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party during clashes, in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 26, 2024 . Photo credit: AP

Shortly after midnight, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi threatened security forces to respond with live fire if protesters fired on them.

If they fire bullets again, bullet will be answered by bullet, he said.

Police used tear gas to try to disperse the crowd. Many people were injured, including journalists attacked by Khan's supporters. Dozens of Khan's supporters beat a videographer covering the protest for The Associated Press and took his camera. He suffered a head injury and was treated in hospital.

Pakistani media mostly stopped filming and photographing the rally, focusing instead on security measures and the city's deserted streets.

Khan, who has been in prison for more than a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases, remains popular. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, says the cases are politically motivated.

Authorities say only the courts can order the release of Khan, who was ousted in 2022 by a vote of no confidence in Parliament. He has been incarcerated since his first conviction in a corruption case, in August 2023, and has been convicted in several cases.

Khan's supporters were about 10 km (6.2 miles) from their destination, the city's red zone that houses the main government buildings. Naqvi said Khan's party had rejected a government offer to rally on the outskirts of the city.

Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, gather to remove shipping containers to clear the way for their rally demanding Khan's release, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on November 26, 2024. | Photo credit: AP

Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, who is leading the protest, asked people to continue marching peacefully towards the red zone. She said another course of action would be communicated to protesters if Khan was not released. She also urged the government not to harm the protesters.

In a bid to thwart the protest, police have arrested more than 4,000 Khan supporters since Friday and suspended mobile and internet services in parts of the country. On Thursday, a court banned gatherings in the capital and Naqvi said anyone violating the ban would be arrested.

Travel between Islamabad and other cities has become almost impossible due to shipping containers blocking the roads. All educational establishments remain closed. Mobile internet services and messaging platforms are experiencing significant disruptions in the capital.

The PTI relies heavily on social media to demand his release and uses messaging platforms like WhatsApp to share information, including details of events. The X platform, banned in Pakistan, is no longer accessible even with a VPN.

This violence occurs during an official visit by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Published – November 26, 2024 at 08:19 IST

