Rejected opposition tries to control the House: Modi | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the opposition, alleging that individuals continually rejected by the public were trying to hijack parliamentary proceedings for personal gain and resorting to disruption and chaos.
Taking a combative tone in his usual speech before the start of the winter session of Parliament, Modi said these people had failed to block legislative proceedings and the country was now punishing them. His remarks come ahead of a session in which the opposition intends to corner the government over corruption allegations against the Adani group and violence in Manipur.
Unfortunately, some individuals are trying to hijack Parliament for political purposes, resorting to disruption and chaos. Even if their tactics ultimately fail, the public closely monitors their behavior and metes out justice when the time comes, Modi said.
The National Democratic Alliance scored a historic victory in Maharashtra, securing a majority of nearly four-fifths in a major state where it faced a close fight, although it lost to the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand.
Modi urged parliamentarians to enable the smooth functioning of both houses, especially as this marks 75 years of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.
This parliamentary session is special in many ways. Most importantly, entering the 75th year of the journey of our Constitution is itself a very brilliant occasion for democracy… he said.
The Prime Minister called for healthy debates in Parliament and efforts to ensure maximum participation of lawmakers in the discussions. … I have repeatedly asked opposition colleagues and some opposition colleagues also want the work to go smoothly in the House. But those who have been continually rejected by the public also ignore the words of their colleagues and disrespect their feelings and those of democracy.
Stressing that all eyes were on India, Modi said the world was looking towards this country with great hope and hence, lawmakers should use the time spent in Parliament to further enhance the reputation and prestige of India on a global scale.
Such opportunities, which we have today, are rare for India on the global stage, and we must make the most of them. A message should emanate from the Indian Parliament that the country's voters, their commitment to democracy, their attachment to the Constitution and their confidence in parliamentary procedures are significant, and we must live up to it, he said. declared.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge responded to Modi by referring to the accusations leveled against the Adani group. Modi ji was talking about creating huddang (ruckus) today… Modiji targets opposition abroad and says we are tarnishing the image of the nation. You are spoiling the image of the country with such acts of corruption.
Response from the opposition.
On Monday, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned after the opposition tried to raise the ongoing Manipur crisis and the Adani controversy.
This is the first parliamentary session since the BJP won the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, two states where the opposition performed well in the Lok Sabha but the ruling BJP scored victories decisive.
In the Rajya Sabha, proceedings were stalled as opposition MPs insisted on holding a discussion on the corruption charge leveled against the Adani group. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received 13 notices under Rule 267 to adjourn the proceedings of the House. Under Rule 267, business scheduled for the day may be suspended to discuss an urgent matter with the approval of the President. Dhankhar, however, rejected these notices, leading to a protest from the opposition.
The sole purpose of Rule 267 is to raise such important questions. Otherwise, this rule should not have existed. We want us to be allowed to raise this issue (accusations against Adani group) under this rule. We want a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to be set up, Congress leader MallikarjunKharge said in a video message posted on X.
Congress general secretary for communications Jairam Ramesh said they would continue to demand a JPC on the Adani issue. We are not going to back down. We are adamant on JPC on the Adani issue. After the revelations in the United States, forming a JPC became more important, he said.
Amid the din, the Upper House of Parliament was adjourned till 11:45 am and then, as Opposition MPs persisted in their demand for a discussion on the Adani issue, the House was adjourned for the day.
In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla read out the obituary references before adjourning the House until noon. Shortly thereafter, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day. The two chambers will now meet on Wednesday.
