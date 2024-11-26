Trump threatens China, Mexico and Canada with new tariffs





Donald Trump said he would impose new tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada on the first day of his presidency, aiming to force them to crack down on illegal immigration and drug trafficking into the states. -United.

The president-elect said that immediately after his inauguration on January 20, he would sign an executive order imposing 25 percent tariffs on all goods from Mexico and Canada.

He also said an additional 10 percent tariff would be imposed on China until that country's government blocks smuggling of the synthetic opioid fentanyl from the country.

If Trump follows through on his threats, it will mark a major escalation in tensions with the United States' three largest trading partners.

These measures could disrupt the global supply chain and would hit hard the three countries targeted by the tariffs.

Tariffs on Mexico and Canada will remain in effect until both countries crack down on drugs, particularly fentanyl, and migrants crossing the border illegally, Trump said in a message on his platform TruthSocial.

“Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily resolve this long-simmering problem,” he said.

“It’s time for them to pay a very heavy price!”

In another post, Trump attacked Beijing for failing to keep promises he said Chinese authorities had made to apply the death penalty to people caught selling fentanyl.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington told the BBC that “the idea that China knowingly allows fentanyl precursors into the United States is completely contrary to facts and reality.”

“China believes that China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature. No one will win a trade war or a tariff war,” he added.

The Biden administration has called on Beijing to do more to stop production of ingredients used in fentanyl, which Washington says killed nearly 75,000 Americans last year.

During his election campaign, Trump threatened Mexico and China with tariffs of up to 100 percent, if he deemed them necessary, far higher than those he implemented during his first term.

Trump also said he would end China's most favored nation trade status with the United States, the most favorable terms offered by Washington on tariffs and other restrictions.

Last year, more than 80% of Mexico's exports went to the United States, while about 75% of Canada's went to its larger neighbor.

Even after years of bitter trade disputes between the world's two largest economies, the United States still accounts for about 15 percent of China's exports.

Tariffs are a central part of Trump's economic vision: he sees them as a way to grow the U.S. economy, protect jobs and increase tax revenue.

He has already stated that these taxes “will not represent a cost to you, but a cost to another country”.

This is almost universally considered by economists to be misleading.

“This is clearly consistent with the promise he made during the campaign to use tariffs as a weapon to achieve many of his policy initiatives,” said Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at the faculty's Paul Tsai China Center. in Yale Law, on the BBC's Business Today program.

Trump's pick for Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, has previously suggested that the president-elect's threats to impose major tariff hikes were part of his negotiating strategy.

My general view is that at the end of the day he's a free trader,” Bessent said of Trump in an interview with the Financial Times before his nomination for the role.

This is an escalation for de-escalation.

This comes as China's economy finds itself in a significantly more vulnerable position than it was under the previous Trump presidency.

The country faces a number of serious problems, including a persistent crisis in the real estate market, weak domestic demand and growing local government debt.

The new tariffs appear to violate the terms of the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA).

The agreement, which Trump signed, took effect in 2020. It maintained a largely tariff-free trade relationship between the three neighboring countries.

After Trump made his tariff threat, he discussed trade and border security with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to the Reuters news agency.

The Mexican Ministry of Finance said: “Mexico is the United States' largest trading partner, and the USMCA provides a framework of certainty for domestic and international investors. »

