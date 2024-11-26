PM Modis Vizag tour canceled due to rain forecast due to depression over Bay of Bengal





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to lay the stone of a green hydrogen project in Anakapalli district on November 29. Photo credit: ANI

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Visakhapatnam, scheduled for November 29, was canceled due to forecasted bad weather under the influence of depression over the Bay of Bengal. The Prime Minister was scheduled to visit the city to participate in several programs, including the laying of the foundation stone of the Green Hydrogen Project, a joint venture of NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited . (NREDCAP), at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district, 40 km from here. Also Read: PM Modi Meets Prominent Personalities of West Indies Cricket in Guyana The Prime Minister's program for the NTPC green hydrogen project was canceled due to forecasted bad weather. We have received the communication on this subject. It is too early to talk about the revised date of the program. However, it is likely to be organized by mid-December, an NTPC official said. The Hindu on Monday (November 25). The hydrogen power project, which is touted to be the largest green energy project in the country, is expected to be set up over an area of ​​1,600 acres, in different phases at an estimated investment of `1.85 lakh crore, producing 1,500 tonnes of green hydrogen every day. It will also produce 4,500 tonnes of green ammonia, 1,500 tonnes of green methanol and 1,500 tonnes of green urea or sustainable aviation fuel, a NREDCAP official said. State government officials prepared well for the Prime Minister's programs and chose the AU College of Engineering grounds in Visakhapatnam as the venue for the virtual foundation stone laying ceremony. However, the program was canceled due to weather warnings from the IMD, a protocol official said. Isolated heavy rain According to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast on Monday, isolated places in the state are likely to witness heavy rains from November 26 to 29 under the influence of the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. The well-marked depression that formed on Sunday (November 24) intensified into a depression on Monday (November 25). It was about 1,000 km south-southeast of Chennai on Monday morning. It is likely to intensify and turn into a deep depression by Tuesday, November 26. From then on, rainy activity will begin across the state and the impact will continue till November 29 or 30, an IMD official said.

