Trump ups the ante on tariffs, promising massive taxes on products from Mexico, Canada and China on day one

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday promised massive tariff hikes on goods from Mexico, Canada and China on his first day in office, a policy that could sharply increase costs for businesses and consumers. American consumers.

The move, Trump said, will be retaliation for illegal immigration, crime and drugs crossing the border.

On January 20, as one of my many first executive orders, I will sign all necessary documents to impose a 25% tariff on ALL products entering the United States and its ridiculous open borders on Mexico and Canada , Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. . This tariff will remain in effect until drugs, especially Fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country!

Trump said America's neighbors can easily resolve this long-simmering problem.

Similarly, Trump said China would face higher tariffs on its products, 10% above all existing tariffs, until it prevents the flow of illegal drugs into China. the United States.

I have had numerous discussions with China regarding the massive quantities of drugs, particularly Fentanyl, being sent to the United States. But to no avail, Trump posted on Truth Social.

The president-elect claimed in his message that Chinese authorities promised him the country would execute drug traffickers caught transporting drugs to the United States, but never followed through.

In response to Trump's announcement, Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said his country was in communication with the United States about counternarcotics operations and that the idea that China would knowingly allow fentanyl precursors into the United States was completely contrary to fact and reality.

Regarding the issue of US tariffs on China, China believes that China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature. No one will win a trade war or a tariff war, Liu said in a statement to CNN.

CNN has contacted the embassies of Mexico and Canada for comment.

Canadian officials responded to the announcement in a statement released on X Monday evening, saying their country places the highest priority on border security and the integrity of our shared border and is essential to supply national energy of the United States.

We will of course continue to discuss these issues with the new administration, said Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc in the press release.

Punitive tariffs, if enacted, could wreak havoc on U.S. supply chains and industries that rely on goods from the country's closest trading partners.

The measures proposed tonight could hit a number of strategic U.S. industrial sectors hard, add an estimated $272 billion a year to tax burdens, raise goods prices, raise interest rates and undermine the strength of an already vulnerable household sector, said Karl Schamotta, managing director of market strategist at Corpay Cross-Border Solutions.

After the announcement, the Canadian dollar fell 1.2% against the US dollar and the Mexican peso fell 2% against the dollar. The Chinese yuan, although controlled by the government, trades at over 7.6% in offshore markets.

Although investors believed the tariffs could ultimately strengthen the dollar, U.S. financial markets also suffered. These extraordinary tariffs would significantly increase Americans' costs for everyday goods that previously crossed the border without any import taxes.

The stunning shift could hamper economic growth, especially if consumers, fatigued by inflation, spend less in the face of higher costs.

U.S. stock futures, which were higher before Trump's announcement, fell somewhat. Dow futures fell 160 points, or 0.3%. Nasdaq futures were down 0.4% and the broader S&P 500 index was also down 0.4%. U.S. Treasury bond prices fell.

The top U.S. import from Canada is oil, which hit a record 4.3 million barrels per day in July, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. America also imports cars, machinery and other miscellaneous products, plastic and wood from Canada, according to the United Nations Comtrade.

America gets the majority of its cars and auto parts from Mexico, which overtook China as the top exporter to the United States in 2023, according to trade data released by the Commerce Department earlier this year. Mexico is also a major supplier of electronics, machinery, petroleum, and optics, and a significant amount of furniture and alcohol comes from the country to the United States.

The United States imports a significant amount of electronic products from China, in addition to machinery, toys, games, sports equipment, furniture and plastics.

During Trump's first term, CNN reported that he slapped tariffs on goods worth about $380 billion that applied to thousands of products made in China, including baseball caps baseballs, luggage, bicycles, televisions and sneakers. Trump's tariffs also hit foreign steel, aluminum, washing machines and solar panels.

Many U.S. imports from Canada and Mexico are exempt from tariffs because of the USMCA trade deal between the three countries that Trump championed during his first administration. It is unclear how Trump would intend to implement the proposed tariffs without violating the USMCA.

Trump has regularly referred to the passage of the USMCA, which replaced NAFTA, as a political victory and a highlight of his presidency.

Trump campaigned on using tariffs as a cudgel against foreign countries, as he did in his first administration, to expand domestic manufacturing while increasing tax revenue to close the wide income gaps that his tax cut plan would create.

Tariffs actually serve as a tax on goods imported into the United States. Although Trump has repeatedly stated that the targeted foreign countries pay the tariffs, the tariffs are actually paid by the companies that buy the imported products and these costs are generally passed on to American consumers. Most mainstream economists believe the tariffs will be inflationary, and the Peterson Institute for International Economics has estimated that Trump's proposed tariffs would cost the typical American household more than $2,600 a year.

Scott Bessent, Trump's pick for Treasury secretary, said the tariffs would not add to inflation if properly implemented. Wall Street welcomed Bessent's appointment as he is widely expected to phase out the tariffs.

Although Bessent, if confirmed by the Senate, will be partly responsible for implementing the tariffs, in coordination with the Secretary of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Representative, Trump, as president, would exercise a significant power to lift customs duties with a simple stroke of a pen. That's exactly what he did during his last term in the White House, imposing significant tariffs on goods, mainly from China.

The problem with tariffs is that they often result in retaliation from the targeted countries, thereby triggering a trade war and that is exactly what happened during Trump's first term. This lessened the effect of tariffs on the domestic manufacturing sector, as manufactured goods became less attractive to foreign buyers.

Trump has promised significantly higher tariffs during his second term. Although he continues to discuss many different numbers, he has proposed a tariff of up to 60% on all Chinese goods, as well as an across-the-board tariff of 10% or 20% on all other imports in the United States.

This story has been updated with additional context and developments.

CNN's Matt Egan and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.

