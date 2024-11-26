HM Lee Hsien Loong meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing





BEIJING Singapore Minister of State Lee Hsien Loong met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on November 26. The two men chatted as they entered the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, with SM Lee saying he took the high-speed train from Suzhou to Beijing, which took four hours. Very comfortable and very practical, Mr Lee said in Mandarin to a smiling Mr Xi as they took their seats opposite each other. Mr. Xi said he was happy to see Mr. Lee again. In any case, we met often in the past, said the President. Mr. Xi also welcomed Mr. Lee in his new role as senior minister. Internationally and in Asia, you are considered a seasoned politician, Xi said. Whether it is Singapore's achievements or promoting international or regional cooperation, Mr. Lee has made important contributions, Mr. Xi added. Mr. Xi congratulated Mr. Lee on Singapore's successful transition of power in May. You are the old friend and good friend of the Chinese people, and you have long shown interest and support for China-Singapore cooperation, Xi said. SM Lee began his visit to China in Suzhou in Jiangsu Province, where he chaired commemorative events to mark the 30th anniversary of the flagship Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) government-to-government project. This came shortly after his working visit to Boston and New York in the United States, which had just sealed a presidential election in which Donald Trump was re-elected. This is the first time that President Xi has invited SM Lee to a meal in China. Mr Lee is visiting China for the first time in his new capacity as a senior minister, after stepping down as prime minister in May. During his 20 years as Prime Minister of Singapore, he visited China 14 times, making him one of the most frequent foreign leaders. The last time Mr Lee and Mr Xi met was during Mr Lee's visit in March 2023. He stopped in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, and gave a speech at of the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan province. He then visited Xi and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, and the two countries upgraded their relations to a comprehensive, high-quality and forward-looking partnership. The trip was also seen as an opportunity for Mr Lee to convey to Chinese leaders that Mr Lawrence Wong would soon take over as Prime Minister. Mr. Wong, then still Vice Premier and Minister of Finance, soon made an official trip in May 2023, when he met with Premier Li, First Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, Finance Minister Liu Kun and Minister Li Ganjie, head of the Communist Party. China's powerful Party Central Organization Department, which controls party personnel appointments.

