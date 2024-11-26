Imran Khan supporters storm capital DW 11/26/2024





Four members of the security forces were killed in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Tuesday, the country's interior ministry said, after thousands of supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan defied a police lockdown to march in the city center.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets as protesters broke through a barricade of shipping containers blocking the nation's capital. The government warned that security forces would respond with live fire if protesters used weapons against them.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said four members of the Rangers paramilitary force died after being “run over by a vehicle”. No responsibility has been claimed for the attack.

Many people were injured during the two days of clashes, including journalists attacked by Khan's supporters, according to reports.

The protesters are responding to Khan's call to stage a sit-in near parliament to press for demands ranging from the release of their leader to the resignation of the government.

Protesters defy lockdown in Islamabad

Islamabad has been in lockdown since Saturday evening.

Mobile internet in the city has been partially cut and more than 20,000 police officers have been deployed on the streets, many armed with batons and riot gear.

However, convoys from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party traveled to Islamabad from the party's power center in the country's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the country's most populous province. of Punjab, crossing roadblocks.

Supporters of Imran Khan removed shipping containers in Islamabad to pave the way for their rally Image: Anjum Naveed/AP/picture alliance

Khan has been in prison for over a year.

The charismatic 72-year-old former cricketer, who served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, faces more than 150 criminal cases.

The PTI says the accusations are politically motivated.

Moreover, Prime Minister Sharif on Tuesday denounced the clashes as being intended to achieve “bad political designs”.

“This is not a peaceful protest. This is extremism,” he said in a statement released by his office.

On Monday, authorities said at least one police officer was killed and dozens injured in clashes outside Islamabad as protesters closed in on the capital.

Imran Khan supporters march in Pakistani capital Islamabad

dvv/nm (AFP, AP, Reuters)

