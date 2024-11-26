Constitution Day: Modi reuses Congress weapon for Waqf Bill attack

“Samvidhan Khatre me hai” (the Constitution is in danger) is one of the messages that the Congress has intensified in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Sensing that it might have resonated with voters, Congress leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, used the Constitution for most attacks on the BJP-led government. But now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have turned the tables in the Congress, including on the crucial Waqf Bill, with 'Babasaheb's Samvidhan'.

The same “Samvidhan” Rahul Gandhi carried, waved and declared “in danger”, from the Lok Sabha elections in May-June until the recent Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections in November have been used to attack him and his party.

This comes as the Lok Sabha is likely to witness a heated debate over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, for which the Center has faced vehement protests from Muslim groups and opposition parties.

The phrase “Samvidhan Khatre Me Hai” (The Constitution is in danger), a rallying cry frequently used by Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi to attack the BJP's policies, has been reversed by Prime Minister Modi to challenge Congress's position on the Waqf Bill. .

After the BJP's landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, PM Modi launched scathing attack on Congressaccusing the party of promoting a “politics of appeasement” through laws such as those governing Waqf properties.

Modi said the Waqf Act, which he said was not part of the Constitution envisioned by BR Ambedkar, was a prime example of the Congress's attempts to strengthen its vote bank at the cost of constitutional integrity.

BR Ambedkar was the chairman of the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution.

Earlier this month, the BJP accused the Congress to distribute “blank copies of the Constitution” at an event led by Rahul Gandhi in Nagpur, whose theme ironically was protection and respect for the Constitution.

NO PROVISION OF THE WAQF LAW IN THE CONSTITUTION: AMENDMENT

“The Congress has passed laws to promote the politics of appeasement, and the Waqf Board is an example. There is no place for the Waqf Act in the Constitution given to us by Babasaheb Ambedkar, but the Congress supported her to increase her vote bank,” PM Modi said. said Saturday.

Modi's remarks were part of a broader speech in which he positioned the BJP as the guardian of the Constitution, while portraying the Congress as a party that has compromised the secular values ​​enshrined in it.

He alleged that the Congress, in its quest for power, handed over several properties near Delhi to the Waqf Board before its rule ended in 2014, further accusing the party of destroying the secular ethos of the Constitution .

“In its lust for power, the Congress family has destroyed the secular values ​​of the Constitution,” PM Modi said, apparently targeting the Gandhi family.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has been a lightning rod of controversy since its introduction in the Lok Sabha in August 2024. The bill proposes significant changes in the management of Waqf properties, including renaming the Waqf Act, 1995 , as a unified law. Law on management, empowerment, efficiency and development of Waqf.

The proposed legislation, reportedly, aims to ensure “representation of both Muslims and non-Muslims” in the Central Waqf Board and State Waqf Boards. He also proposed to have women in the boards of all states and in the central council.

Since then, the bill has resulted in widespread protests by the Congress-led opposition. They say this grants more power to government-appointed officials while reducing the traditional autonomy of Waqf boards.

The BJP-led Center says the bill aims to bring transparency and efficiency in the management of Waqf properties.

RAHUL GANDHI USED THE CONSTITUTION IN MAHARASHTRA CAMPAIGN

Opposition leaders, including Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, called the bill “draconian” and a “fundamental attack on the Constitution”. He argued that the provisions of the proposed bill infringe on the freedom of religion guaranteed under Article 26 of the Constitution.

In the recent elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi, saying“The Constitution holds the soul of India…Modi ji thinks the book I am carrying is blank because he has no idea what is in it. It is clear that he does not never read in his life.

The Waqf Bill is currently being examined by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). However, the JPC meetings have also been a central point of contention, with opposition members seeking an extension to submit their report and expressing strong reservations over the provisions of the bill. The JPC, according to reports, is ready to present its recommendations, which are expected to be considered during the winter session of Parliament.

The JPC received millions of emails from members of concerned Muslim organizations opposed to the bill.

The BJP-led central government's stance is that the bill does not interfere with religious freedom but rather empowers marginalized sections within the Muslim community, such as Muslim women and the backward classes.

As the winter session of Parliament began on Monday, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is expected to be a major point of discussion between the two benches of the Lok Sabha.

Now, days before the session begins on Monday, by invoking “Babasaheb's Constitution”, Prime Minister Modi has flipped the script on the Congress, using a narrative that has long been their political playground. In doing so, the prime minister also challenges Congress to defend its own record on minority rights and secular governance.