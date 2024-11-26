Turkey requests waiver from US sanctions to continue paying gas to Russia BNN Bloomberg





(Bloomberg) — Turkey is in talks with the United States about lifting sanctions that would allow the country to continue using Russia's Gazprombank to pay for its natural gas imports. Without an exemption, we will not be able to pay Russia, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told reporters Monday evening. If we cannot pay, we cannot purchase the goods. Bayraktar's comments add to tensions between Washington and the remaining European buyers of Russian gas over sanctions announced last week against Gazprombank, which had previously avoided sanctions linked to the Ukraine invasion due to its key role in facilitating energy payments. If there is no exemption, this could mean something very important for Turkey, the minister said. He cited previous Iran-related sanctions waivers as precedent. Russia is Turkey's largest gas supplier, supplying about 42% of its imports last year, according to regulator data. Hungary, another major importer, criticized the U.S. move against Gazprombank, saying it endangers energy security. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Bloomberg last week that countries in the region would find a way to continue the flows, following discussions in Istanbul with regional energy ministers, including Bayraktar. Although Turkey supplies critical combat drones and artillery shells to the Ukrainian military, Ankara has not sanctioned Russia over the conflict. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has instead sought to broker peace between the warring sides and revive a United Nations-backed deal he helped secure in 2022, which allowed Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea. Ankara and Moscow want to establish a natural gas hub in Türkiye, including the possibility of laying more underwater gas pipelines crossing the Black Sea. Beyond gas, Turkey depends on Russia for about half of its crude oil imports, has a Rosatom nuclear power plant under construction and is in talks to build a second. 2024 Bloomberg LP

