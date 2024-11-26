10 former KPK detention officers sentenced to 4 years in prison





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Attorney General (JPU) of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) demanded the sentencing of 10 former employees of the KPK detention center to four years in prison. The charges were read out during the corruption trial involving illegal levies or extortion against KPK detainees. Prosecutors charged them in separate cases. Seven defendants were registered in case number 68/Pid.Sus-TPK/2024/PN Jkt.Pst. These were employees of the KPK Detention Center who had served as “guardians” or coordinators of the inmates’ monthly allowances. “Demand and impose sentences on the defendants Muhammad Ridwan, Mahdi Aris, Suharlan, Ricky Rahmawanto, Wardoyo, Muhammad Abduh and Ramadhan Ubaidillah each to a term of four years in prison,” the prosecutor said when reading the demands of the trial to corruption court. Criminal Court (Tipikor) of the Central Jakarta District Court, Monday, November 25, 2024. JPU also demanded that they each pay a fine of Rp. 200 million. “If the fine is not paid, then it will be replaced by a six-month prison sentence,” the prosecutor clarified. Meanwhile, the case of three other accused extortion in KPK detention center who were also sentenced to four years in prison, namely Eri Angga Permana, Agung Nugroho and Ari Rahman Hakim, were registered under file number 69/Pid.Sus-TPK/2024/PN Jkt.Pst. Prosecutors demanded that the 3 officials (PNYD) from the Ministry of Law and Human Rights pay a fine of 250 million rupiah or serve 6 months in prison. In addition, the 10 former employees of the detention center were sentenced to additional punishment in the form of restitution which must be paid within one month from the final legal force of the court decision. Prosecutors asked Ridwan to pay restitution of Rp159.5 million or serve 8 months in prison; Mahdi Rp 96.2 million or serve 6 months in prison; Suharlan Rp 103.4 million or serve 8 months in prison; and Ricky Rp. 116.45 million or serve 8 months in prison. Meanwhile, the prosecutor asked the judges to impose additional restitution on accused Wardoyo amounting to Rs71.15 million or serve a sentence of 6 months; Abduh Rp93.95 million or serve 6 months; and Ubaidillah Rp 135.2 million or serve 8 months. As for Eri Angga, an additional penalty was demanded in the form of restitution in the amount of Rp. 94.3 million or serving 6 months of imprisonment, and Agung Rp. 56 million or serving 6 months. The defendants were allegedly involved in cases of extortion or extortion against detainees in KPK branch detention centers amounting to Rp. 6.38 billion between 2019 and 2023. The extortion practice was carried out in three branch detention centers of the KPK, namely the KPK Detention Center in the Red and White Building (K4), the KPK Detention Center in the C1 Building, and the KPK Detention Center KPK in Pomdam Jaya Guntur. Editor's Pick: KPK Prison Corruption Scandal Goes to Trial; 15 accused will appear in court Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

