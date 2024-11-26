Approaching the palace, Basic Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti reports to Prabowo on zoning issues and teachers' salaries





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Abdul Mu'ti met with President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Arriving at around 12:55 WIB, Mu'ti said he would report a number of problems in Prabowo.

“Later we will discuss zoning. Yes, teachers' salaries too,” Mu'ti said before meeting Prabowo.

In the same statement, Mu'ti also said that he would also ask Prabowo to open the peak of the National Teachers' Day commemoration on November 28, 2024. The event will be held at the Rawamangun Velodrome, East Jakarta.

The implementation of the New Student Admission Scheme (PPDB) in 2024 has been marred by a number of problems and frauds. Most of them are linked to the zoning route with the highest admission quota.

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka said he had asked Primary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti to abolish the zoning system. President Joko Widodo's son gave his suggestions while briefing at a coordination meeting regarding the evaluation of education policies at the primary and secondary levels, Monday, November 11, 2024.

To reporters during the National Teachers' Day 2025 Commemoration Event at the Ministry of Education and Culture Office, Central Jakarta, Monday, November 25, 2024, Abdul Mu'ti said that currently his ministry was still reviewing new student admissions or PPDB zoning. The Secretary General of the Central Directorate of Muhammadiyah said his ministry had invited experts and heads of educational services to conduct studies.

The Ministry of Basic Education, Mu'ti said, also sought input from community organizations that provide education and professional organizations.

Mu'ti expects that the results of the study and zoning policy decisions will be announced in February 2025. Thus, he said, the evaluation of the zoning system can be implemented in the new year university 2025/2026.

Previously, the Federation of Indonesian Teachers Unions or FSGI released the results of a survey on the national examination policies and zoning system of the PPDB on Sunday, November 24, 2024. The results were that the majority of teachers were d agreement that the national examination was abolished and that the PPDB zoning was maintained.

Based on the survey conducted from November 17 to 22, 2024, 87.6 percent of respondents agreed with the abolition of the UN. Meanwhile, regarding the PPDB zoning system, 72.3 percent of respondents agreed that the zoning system would be maintained. One reason is that this policy provides opportunities for children from diverse backgrounds to access public schools. Furthermore, this policy is seen as capable of encouraging the construction of new public schools in areas that do not yet have public schools.

Prabowo promised an increase in teachers' salaries

Deputy Chairman of the Gerindra Party's DPP Advisory Council Hashim Djojohadikusumo revealed that Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka would increase teachers' salaries by IDR 2 million per month every year if elected in the 2024 presidential election .

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Abdul Mu'ti stressed that his ministry would improve the welfare of teachers through a certification system and not through salary increases.

Mu'ti said this certification would be granted to teachers who successfully completed the Professional Teacher Training (PPG). This certification, he said, will improve the well-being of ASN and non-ASN teachers. He also said that honorary teachers are included in the non-ASN category and are therefore included in the certification system. Mu'ti himself previously said that up to 606,000 teachers would receive certification stipends by 2025.

“Sorry, the ministry does not have the power to increase teachers' salaries, victory belongs to other ministries. “What we are doing is improving the welfare of teachers through certification,” Mu'ti told reporters after attending the 2024 National Teachers' Day commemoration ceremony at the Ministry of Education office. 'Education and Culture, in Central Jakarta, on Monday, November 25, 2024.

Anastassia Lavenia contributed to the writing of this article.

