Reviving democracy in Prabowos, Indonesia

On October 20, Prabowo Subianto was sworn in as Indonesia's eighth president, capping a stunning political comeback from the once-ostracized former general but also marking a new low point for the country's beleaguered democracy.

Prabowo will have little interest in addressing the country's democratic backsliding in recent years and may in fact see it further.

Australia and other development partners will face difficult choices about whether and how to support local pro-democracy forces seeking to combat growing repression.

Although often considered one of the world's largest democracies, Indonesia has experienced a serious decline in the quality of its democracy in recent years.

Much of the groundwork for this decline was laid during the reign of former President Joko Widodo.

During his two terms in office, Widodo took key institutions from the democratic reform period (reformasi) and bent them to his will.

He stripped the once vaunted Anti-Corruption Commission (KPK) of its independence, appointing its leaders for political reasons and pushing it to investigate its enemies while ignoring the corruption of its allies.

He also intervened in the previously fiercely independent Constitutional Court, relying on the court's chief justice (who, not coincidentally, Widodos' brother-in-law) to change election rules and allow son Widodos' elder, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to present himself as Prabowos. vice-presidential candidate.

Widodo also deployed a mix of legal incentives and intimidation to subjugate Parliament, reducing it to a mere buffer for the executive.

Prabowo now inherits this weakened Indonesian democracy and is unlikely to change its downward trajectory.

Despite a colorful new image as a cuddly grandfather in February's national elections, he still carries a deep, long-standing skepticism about the value of democracy.

Just before his inauguration, he dismissed parliamentary opposition as Western culture, not aligned with Indonesian values. His style of government can also have a distinctly militaristic flavor.

Riot police hold shields, as people protest outside Indonesia's parliament against revisions to the country's electoral law. , which analysts say is the subject of a rushed legislative process and aims to prevent a popular candidate from running for governor of the capital in Jakarta.

One of his first acts as president was to order ministers to participate in a four-day training camp in which ministers were paraded in army fatigues to ensure they were all synchronized.

Prabowo's approach to the economy will also likely reflect his old-school strongman personality.

Economic populism, perhaps best represented by its free lunch program for schoolchildren and mothers, will be a selling point for the masses.

But there are fears that cronyism is also rife, with Prabowos' brother and oligarch businessman Hashim Djojohadikusumo likely to seek profits for financing Prabowos' previous three terms as president.

Prabowo also appears ready to continue courting Chinese investment in particular, which will likely provide further support for Beijing's authoritarian development model.

If Indonesia is to turn around its democratic situation, civil society will likely be the main driver of change.

In recent years, activists, academics and NGOs have become increasingly critical of the government's efforts to roll back civil liberties and neutralize checks and balances on its power. Prabowo is the resurrected embodiment of the authoritarian era that many activists fought against in the late 1990s and have no desire to see return.

So, ironically, it is likely to generate energy and distrust from activists in a way that they were unable to muster against Widodo, whom many activists supported during his 2014 and 2019 presidential bids until it's too late.

The pro-democracy forces will need this energy because they will almost start from square one.

Many of the institutions they fought so hard for over the past two decades have either been pushed aside or co-opted by political elites.

Activists and NGOs are also divided and under-resourced.

Some have been excluded from government funding for being too critical, while those who have access often serve only as passive partners in implementing public programs.

Activists will need to show how maintaining healthy democratic processes and institutions is essential to achieving long-term sustainable economic outcomes for Indonesians.

High levels of satisfaction with Indonesia's democracy, despite its many deficiencies in recent years, rest largely on Widodos' ability to deliver stable growth and low inflation.

Prabowo will be keen to maintain this record, but any economic shock could shake public contentment and bring questions about the quality of Indonesia's democracy to the forefront.

The likelihood of a generally more combative relationship between civil society and government will pose a dilemma for international development partners, including Australia.

So far, the partnership orientation of development, in which donor support is guided by government priorities, has proven to be very effective when national governments and civil society are aligned.

But this increases the risk that donors will be forced to support the government in disputes over the direction and trajectory of reforms, even when criticism from civil society might be justified.

The partnership approach and emphasis on technical support has undoubtedly been welcomed by the Indonesian government.

Australian-supported programs, such as the Australia-Indonesia Partnership for Economic Development (Prospera) and the Australia-Indonesia Justice Partnership, have provided expert support for inclusive economic development and justice reforms.

But some scholars have also expressed concern that as Indonesia's democratic backsliding continues, such support could result only in helping co-opted or increasingly corrupt institutions deliver more effectively unfair results.

More support will therefore likely be needed for forces seeking to restore the democratic foundations of Indonesia's institutions.

As a first step, donors seeking to maintain a partnership approach could find ways to support reformers within existing government frameworks.

Chief among them is the Long-Term Development Plan (RPJPN), which sets out Indonesia's development priorities from 2025 to 2045.

Although some of the RPJPN's goals are ambitious and may be subject to Prabowos' whims, for now they have a legislative position, which gives them weight and a common platform for government and civil society.

But if the partnership approach encounters obstacles, donors could also draw on existing support for local reformers, channeled through established international NGOs.

Renewing the Australian Democratic Resilience (DemRes) pilot program, in partnership with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems and the Asia Foundation, would be a good start.

But we should go beyond simply strengthening the technical and procedural elements of democracy, which mostly work, and focus more on promoting democratic values ​​and institutions and helping reformers to make the case that they lead to better, sustainable and long-term economic results. all Indonesian.

As for other aspects of the bilateral relationship, Australia will ultimately face difficult choices in its development partnership with Indonesia over the next five years.

How Canberra responds to the likely looming conflict between pro-democracy forces and the Prabowo administration will reflect not only how we view Indonesia as a bilateral partner, but also the value we place on democracy at home, in our region and around the world.

Disclosure: This blog draws on experiences gained from working with ABT Global on aid projects funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Opinions are those of the author only.

Jordan Newton is a private political and security risk analyst. He previously worked as a consultant for Australian Government-funded justice and health development programs in Indonesia, South East Asia and the Pacific.