Biden's 'Trump-proof' Efforts Are Desperate and Doomed to Failure

It is possible to understand, at least, the unfortunate accusations by some Republicans that Biden is engaging in last-minute sabotage (Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty)

Joe Biden still has nearly eight weeks left in his presidency before Donald Trump is sworn in a second time. This period of transition between presidents may seem foreign to British observers: we are used to a new Prime Minister marching triumphantly into Downing Street the morning after a general election, ready to take possession of Number 10 and begin appointing ministers.

For the new president, the transition period is increasingly seen as a critical period of preparation, ensuring that the new administration will already be at full throttle by January. For the outgoing president, the transition necessarily has a very different atmosphere.

Only two men, Grover Cleveland and Donald Trump himself, have left the White House and then returned after an interval, so a departing chief executive is usually almost certain that his political career is over. Biden is 82, but Bill Clinton was only 54 and Theodore Roosevelt was 50.

This transition period is often considered the lame duck period, when a president is, to use Norman Lamont's phrase, in office but not in power.

President Biden has not entirely conformed to stereotypes. Despite his age and the fact that he abruptly withdrew from his party's nomination in July due to apparent cognitive decline, there was a sudden crackle of electricity. The popular perception is that Donald Trump's re-election was so shocking and offensive to the Democratic Party that Biden suddenly decided not to indulge in that good night.

Instead, he worked to protect Trump's political legacy. Trump has made no secret of the changes he wants to make, which has allowed Biden to identify areas where he can achieve the most results in the remaining weeks.

To strengthen Ukraine, he oversaw an additional $6 billion in aid to Kyiv and lifted restrictions on Ukrainian ground forces' use of MGM-140 ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles; Previously, Washington had authorized their use only against Russian targets in Ukraine. Controversially, the president also approved the transfer of non-persistent antipersonnel mines.

Read next

Elsewhere, Biden used the CHIPS Act of 2022 has donate $6.6 billion to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to build microchip factories in Phoenix, Arizona, and reduce the Americas' dependence on imported semiconductors. The Ministry of Transport has allowed $3.4 billion in grants for passenger rail, highway safety and port expansion projects.

As Inauguration Day approaches, this burst of activity will continue. The US Senate, currently controlled by Democrats 51-49, will attempt to confirm the nominations of as many federal judges as possible, in order to see them safely installed on the bench before Trump is sworn in.

The civil liberties group, the ACLU, also urged Biden halt any expansion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers, commute the sentences of prisoners sentenced to death to life imprisonment, and consider some 8,000 requests for clemency from other prisoners.

There is, however, a limit to the extent to which Biden can make changes irreversible. Trump, just as in January 2017, will likely arrive in the Oval Office ready to issue a storm of executive orders Article two of the U.S. Constitution, to conduct as much policy as possible without Congressional approval or legislation. But all this activity raises a deeper problem.

No one seriously disputes the validity of this month's presidential election results. A small margin in the popular vote was magnified by the whims of the Electoral College, but Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris clearly, if not outright. Like it or not, he will be a legitimate president and he has never hidden his intentions from voters. It is therefore possible to understand, at least, the unfortunate accusations by some Republicans that Biden is engaging in last-minute sabotage.

There is still a significant portion of the Democratic Party that believes that Harris should have won the election and that because of her obvious virtues, she deserved victory. For them, no popular mandate can redeem Trump's monstrosity.

And it is because of this revulsion that, in practical terms, all this protection against Trump will prove counterproductive. President Trump 2.0 is a reality. If Democrats want to hope for a quick recovery and a realistic chance of winning back the White House in 2028, they will first need to understand and analyze why they unexpectedly lost in 2024.

Frantically trying to cement parts of Biden's agenda won't change the fact that America has decided, even marginally, to reject him and his vice president. As painful as it may be, they will have to accept the adage that democracy is never wrong.