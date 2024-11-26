Pakistan army issues shoot-on-sight orders as Imran Khan party protests in Islamabad; Four paramilitaries and two police officers killed





Four paramilitary personnel and two policemen were killed and over 100 security personnel injured as protest by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan turned violent, prompting the federal government to deploy the army in Islamabad and to give the order to shoot on sight on Tuesday (November 2017). January 26, 2024), official media reported.

Pakistan deployed the army amid a tense clash with Mr Khan's supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who advanced by removing obstacles on the way to Islamabad's D-Chowk venue while the government has pledged to thwart their attempt even if a curfew must be imposed. Radio Pakistan said a vehicle rammed into Pakistan Rangers personnel, killing four Rangers officials on the Srinagar-Islamabad highway on Monday evening. Five other members of the Rangers and several police officers were also seriously injured.

About five kilometers from here, a gang of miscreants, equipped with arms and ammunition, pelted stones at Rangers personnel and fired indiscriminately at security personnel at Chungi No 26 in Rawalpindi, Radio reported Pakistan.

He also said two police officers had been killed, but provided no details.

Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party throw stones as police fire tear gas to disperse them during clashes, in Islamabad, November 26, 2024. | Photo credit: AP

According to the Punjab Police, a policeman was killed at Hakla Interchange on the outskirts of Islamabad on Monday during clashes with PTI protesters, but it also did not give details of the second policeman.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a late-night media interview that more than 100 security personnel, mostly police officers, were injured and added: A senior police officer (SP) was seriously injured, he suffered a serious head injury – due to stone pelting by protesters. Radio Pakistan further reported that the Pakistan Army was called in to deal with the miscreants with an iron fist and clear orders were also issued to shoot miscreants and troublemakers on sight. Strongly condemning the protesters' attack on Rangers and police personnel, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement ordered to immediately identify those involved in the incident and ensure that they are brought to book in court.

Attacks on police and Rangers, under the guise of so-called peaceful protest, are condemnable, he said, adding that the anarchist group is seeking bloodshed and Pakistan cannot afford any form of chaos or bloodshed. Bloodshed in the service of nefarious political agendas is unacceptable and highly condemnable. He also asked to provide best possible medical facilities to the injured.

Interior Minister Naqvi said the government had offered protesters an alternative venue to hold their activity in Sangjani, a suburb of the capital, and apparently Khan had also agreed.

Despite the permission given by Khan, there is perhaps a leadership above Imran Khan who refused to accept this, he claimed and confirmed that talks were on with the PTI to resolve the issue and that PTI leaders were allowed to meet Khan twice on Monday. to get his opinion.

The government is waiting for a formal response to its offer of an alternative venue to protest and we are now waiting for the PTI's response before taking further action, Naqvi added.

Naqvi also warned that no matter what, the PTI would not be allowed to hold a protest at D Chowk and even hinted that it would impose a curfew if necessary.

Police officers patrol a road to prevent an anti-government rally by supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in Islamabad, November 26, 2024. | Photo credit: Reuters

Security sources also said that all necessary measures were being taken to counter terrorist activities of disruptive and extremist elements. All the criminals are also identified to bring them to justice, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the PTI accused the authorities of resorting to violence, during which several of its supporters were injured. A PTI spokesperson told BBC Urdu that at least two supporters were also killed, but this has not been confirmed by other sources so far.

Mr Khan, 72, founder of the PTI, has been in jail since August 5, 2023 and had given the final call for the protest to force the authorities to release all prisoners, including himself, and also reinstate the mandate or the victory allegedly stolen. of his party in the February 8 elections and repeal last month's 26th constitutional amendment granting the government more powers over the judiciary.

Earlier on Sunday, led by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, the PTI supporters began their journey from the militant-hit province with a mission to surrender at D-Chowk in the national capital, but faced hurdles. on the roads.

D-Chowk, close to several important government buildings: the Presidency, the Prime Minister's Office, Parliament and the Supreme Court, is a prime location in the national capital.

The authorities had blocked the highways by placing shipping containers, but the protesters accompanied by lifting equipment and other heavy machinery made their way by removing obstacles, but the obstacles hampered their speed and plans.

The convoy entered Islamabad from Sangjani toll gate. The party also shared images of the KP convoy within Islamabad limits.

The government had already banned gatherings by imposing Article 144, a colonial-era law used to ban political activities, while a high-level Belarusian delegation was visiting Pakistan.

At least one policeman was killed and dozens injured in clashes on Monday as thousands of PTI protesters entered the territorial jurisdiction of the national capital. In one of the clashes, a policeman was killed at Hakla Interchange on the outskirts of Islamabad.

Another Sargodha police constable was injured in firing by miscreants and was undergoing treatment, local media said, adding that dozens of other policemen were also injured in the clashes, but exact details were not available.

As the convoy entered the territory of the capital in the evening, Bushra Bibi said in a video message: My brothers, until Imran is with us, we will not end this march. Meanwhile, as announced on Monday, all public and private educational institutions would remain closed due to the law and order situation in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Khan has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was dismissed through a no-confidence motion in 2022. He has been incarcerated in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi since last year facing more than 200 cases.

His party won the largest number of seats in the February general election, despite running as an independent, with the party denied an electoral symbol. The party founder alleged that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalition partners, including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), stole the mandate to seize power at the federal level.

