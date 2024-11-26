China's CBDC efforts struggle to deliver on promises, report questions Xi Jinping's influence





A recent Epoch Times report cast doubt on the success of China's Digital Yuan project, saying it had “failed” and highlighting the challenges faced by the initiative under President Xi Jinping. THE report highlights political developments and a perceived shift in Beijing's stance on its central bank digital currency (CBDC). Yao Qian, one of the driving forces behind the Yuan's digital push, was recently fired, which presented a significant challenge. Yao was removed from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He was the founding director of the Digital Currency Research Institute and the former head of the Science and Technology Supervision Department of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. He is accused of entering into secret deals with IT companies and accepting bribes. The Epoch Times reported that “people behind the scenes” may be hindering the progress of the Digital Yuan project and argued that Yao's withdrawal represents a deeper level of government resistance to its continuation. Yao started working on digital project Yuan in 2014, and his departure is seen as a blow to that project. Slow adoption and declining enthusiasm While Xi Jinping initially promoted the digital yuan as a key part of China's economic and technological goals, it has struggled to gain universal acceptance. The Paper, a state-controlled publication, questioned the project's success in 2022, saying that despite four years of promotion, “so few people” had adopted the currency. Additionally, a survey on social media platform X found that 90% of respondents had neither seen nor used the digital Yuan. At the level of personal use, China's economy is almost entirely cashless these days, with the WeChat app ubiquitous on Chinese cell phones and the dominant payment method nationwide for everyday transactions. This decline in interest coincides with a notable slowdown in CBDC-related updates and developments in 2023. The Epoch Times said that Beijing's perception of the digital yuan has changed from a revolutionary instrument for daily life to a simple addition to the existing payment system. Despite setbacks, efforts to promote the Digital Yuan continue at the local level. The Shanghai municipal government recently announcement new adoption measures, and the city of Fuzhou revealed plans to integrate the digital yuan into project financing. These initiatives suggest that some regional governments remain committed to advancing the CBDC. On the international stage, the expansion of BRICS represents a potential lifeline for the digital Yuan. BRICS leaders decided to study common CBDC systems for cross-border payments at a recent conference in Kazan, Russia. According to a China Daily contributor, BRICS offers opportunities to globalize the digital yuan in conjunction with programs such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the Belt and Road. Hong Kong's financial influence is also seen as a key asset in this effort. Yao Qian's dismissal and slowing adoption of the digital Yuan raise questions about China's future. CBDC Initiative. However, Beijing's strategic partnerships within BRICS and ongoing regional efforts could still pave the way for a revitalization of the project. As China seeks to balance domestic challenges with international ambitions, the trajectory of the digital yuan remains uncertain but far from definitively over.

